Republican members of Congress in eastern and southwest Washington led their Democratic challengers, in normally safe GOP districts. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers defeated Democratic challenger Lisa Brown and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler led Democrat Carolyn Long 52 percent to 48 percent.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers fended off the toughest challenge of her congressional career and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler led her Democratic challenger on election night, as Republicans worked to maintain control of Washington’s congressional districts outside the Puget Sound region. Washington’s six Democratic members of the House of Representatives all appeared to be cruising toward re-election on Tuesday night.

McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, the fourth-ranking Republican in the House, defeated Democrat Lisa Brown, with 56 percent of the vote to 44 percent for Brown, in a race that brought unprecedented amounts of political money to Eastern Washington.

Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, led Democratic political newcomer Carolyn Long 52 percent to 48 percent.

Both districts have traditionally voted for Republicans, but Democrats had been hopeful they could make inroads with the seats.

1st Congressional District

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, held a commanding lead in her race for a fourth term representing the northwest corner of Washington. The former Microsoft executive led Republican Jeffrey Beeler, a Sultan City Council member, 59 percent to 41 percent Tuesday night. DelBene raised more than $2 million for her race, compared to about $20,000 for Beeler.

2nd Congressional District

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, is almost certainly headed back to the nation’s capital for his 10th term representing western Snohomish County. Larsen led Libertarian candidate Brian Luke, 73 percent to 27 percent. Luke, who has worked in the grocery business, did not report raising any money.

3rd Congressional District

Herrera Beutler, seeking her fifth term in this southwest Washington district, was out-fundraised by Long, a political-science professor at Washington State University’s Vancouver campus. Long raised more than $3.2 million, compared to about $2.2 million for Herrera Beutler. Herrera Beutler won the primary, but with just 42 percent of the vote.

The Republican primary candidates combined for about 51 percent of the primary vote, to 49 percent for the Democrats.

4th Congressional District

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, is the only congressional Republican in the state who seems assured of re-election. Newhouse led Democrat Christine Brown, a veteran Tri-Cities television reporter, in his race for a third term representing this vast swath of Eastern Washington. Newhouse had 65 percent of the election night vote to Brown’s 35 percent.

5th Congressional District

The matchup between McMorris Rodgers, a 14-year incumbent, and Brown, a former majority leader of the state Senate and chancellor of Washington State University Spokane, was viewed as the first competitive race in the Eastern Washington district since 1994, when Republicans knocked off then-Speaker of the House Tom Foley. Republicans have held the seat ever since, always winning by at least 10 percentage points.

The race was among the most expensive in state history, with both candidates raising well over $5 million.

6th Congressional District

Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, is cruising toward re-election as he seeks a fourth term representing Tacoma and the Olympic Peninsula. Kilmer led Republican Douglas Dightman, a Shelton physician, with 63 percent of the vote to 37 percent for Dightman.

7th Congressional District

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, looks headed toward a second term, representing most of Seattle as well as Edmonds, Burien and Vashon Island. Jayapal led Republican Craig Keller, 83 percent to 16 percent.

8th Congressional District

In one of the nation’s hardest-fought and most-expensive House races, Democrat Kim Schrier, a pediatrician and political newcomer, was leading Republican Dino Rossi, a former state legislator and three-time candidate for statewide office, 53 percent to 47 percent.

The two candidates and outside groups combined to spend more than $25 million on the race, smashing all previous state records for spending in a House race.

9th Congressional District

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, had a substantial lead over progressive challenger Sarah Smith. Adam Smith led in the district spanning from Bellevue to north Tacoma, with 70 percent of the vote Tuesday night, to 30 percent for Sarah Smith. Adam Smith raised about $1.3 million to about $115,000 for Sarah Smith.

10th Congressional District

Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia, had a solid lead in his race for a fourth term. Heck led Republican Joseph Brumbles, 61 percent to 39 percent.