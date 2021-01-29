More than seven months ago, on June 24, 2020, I dashed off a public-records request for the calendar of Suzi LeVine, the commissioner of Washington’s Employment Security Department (ESD).

This was a routine request — the kind of thing state agencies typically turn around within days. I wanted to see what LeVine had been up to as a massive fraud scheme overwhelmed her agency.

And now, 219 days later, I finally got it Friday morning.

Meanwhile, LeVine, a top Democratic Party political fundraiser, has outlasted my request, leaving for a job in the Biden administration.

Wednesday night I took my plight to Twitter, detailing the whole lousy ordeal. My experience touched a nerve with other journalists and state residents also frustrated at ESD’s public-disclosure stalling.

It also caught the attention of The Seattle Times executive editor, who assigned me to write about it. That’s what I get for tweeting.

So, I’m sharing this narrative as a reporter’s notebook (tweetbook?) of sorts in the hope it gives you a sense of the teeth-grating obstacles we face at times in seeking accountability from government.

Enjoy. And #FreeTheCalendar.

On June 24, 2020, I emailed a records request to @ESDwaWorks for "a complete copy of [ESD Commissioner] Suzi LeVine's calendar from Jan. 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020." — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

Outrageous but yeah @ESDwaWorks has been in a historically bad situation not entirely of its own making.



But Oct. 30 passed with zero records produced and no update from the agency. — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

Records officer Robert Page emailed me to say: "There has been delays in responding. Plan to provide an installment of records by November 25, 2020." — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

On Nov. 25 I received what Page called the "first installment" of LeVine's calendar. It consisted of a ZIP file with a bunch of individual Outlook appointment files, only covering a small period of time & NOT a calendar in any commonsense meaning. pic.twitter.com/aRSdfztY8O — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

I responded, holding back my fury, that I didn't recall ever received a calendar in this format, nor had it ever taken this long. I then offered to show examples of what I meant. — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

Heard nothing back for several days until I bugged him again. On Dec. 2 he apologized for the delay and said he was doing some research and would respond by Dec. 25. — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

After taking some time off, I emailed on Dec. 30 asking why I had again heard nothing. This simple request had now languished for 189 days. pic.twitter.com/ndPO9XaCAt — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

SIXTEEN DAYS later, he emailed me to expect another installment by March 31, 2021, saying LeVine's printed calendar is "hundreds" if not "over a thousand" pages.



That's where we stand, 212 days since my request. #FreeTheCalendar #waleg — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

This ludicrous response looks like gross incompetence or a cover up, or both. And these are not the only records sought by the Seattle Times that @ESDwaWorks has slow walked. — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

I don't even know if these records would be worthwhile at this point. BUT 212 days is way too long and I am not letting this go. Please join me in prayers and steely, purposeful thoughts to #FreeTheCalendar and all records trapped inside @ESDwaWorks .#waleg — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

CORRECTION: It has actually been 217 days since my records request. #FreeTheCalendar — Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) January 28, 2021

Postscript: ESD spokesperson Nick Demerice called me Thursday morning, apologized for the ongoing delays and said he’d check into what was happening.

Demerice said the agency has struggled with so many requests amid an unprecedented crisis, and has not adequately kept up.

“All your frustration is fair,” he said.

As I comb through the records, I have no idea what use they will be at this point. Stay tuned.