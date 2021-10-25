Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is expected to be named to a key election-security position in the Biden administration, according to a report by CNN.

Wyman is set to be appointed to lead the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to protect elections from foreign and domestic interference, CNN reported, citing anonymous sources.

Wyman’s office did not immediately dispute the CNN report.

“The Office of the Secretary of State cannot confirm the information included in the CNN article,” Wyman spokesperson Kylee Zabel said in an email.

Wyman didn’t respond to interview requests, and Zabel said she would not be available on Monday. Potential appointees in presidential administrations are often told not to talk until their role is formally announced.

If she does take the new position, Wyman would be charged with leading DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, CNN reported, saying the appointment would not be official until White House paperwork is completed.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The reported appointment would put Wyman, a nationally regarded expert on mail-in balloting and security, in a position working with elections officials across the U.S. at a time when many of her fellow Republicans have followed former President Donald Trump in fanning baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Wyman has pushed back forcibly against such fraud claims, publicly criticizing the recent “audit” of votes in Arizona’s Maricopa County as “political theater.” She has defended mail balloting as secure and rejected claims by Washington’s 2020 GOP gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp, who filed a lawsuit alleging fraud but dropped it after his attorney was threatened with legal sanctions.

Wyman served as Thurston County auditor for a decade before winning election as Secretary of State in 2012. She was reelected in 2016 and 2020. She is the sole remaining Republican to hold statewide office in Washington.

Her departure could give Democrats a leg up at claiming the secretary of state office that has eluded them for decades.

Upon Wyman’s resignation, a temporary successor would be named by Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat.

That appointee would serve until the next general election in November 2022, according to Inslee deputy general counsel Taylor Wonhoff, who cited a 2013 legal memo from the state attorney general’s office.

The winning candidate in the 2022 election would serve out the remainder of Wyman’s term through 2024.