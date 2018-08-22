An investigation into Washington state Rep. Matt Manweller has found that he engaged “in a pattern of unprofessional and inappropriate behavior” with female students and former students, according to a report released Wednesday.

The 85-page report details a variety of interviews with some of Manweller’s past students at Central Washington University (CWU), finding women who felt Manweller had engaged in unwelcome attention, unwanted touching and grooming behavior. That included comments about how the women looked, physical touching and asking inappropriate personal questions.

In one case, a woman who was a student in 2009 said Manweller touched her leg during a meeting and said “There’s always a way for you to get an A in this class.” She understood him to mean that a sexual favor could earn her a positive grade. The woman says she immediately dropped Manweller’s class. Manweller denied touching the woman’s knee and would never have offered a quid pro quo, according to the report.

The university fired Manweller last week after the completion of the investigation. Manweller is now pursuing a claim against the university and the investigator that looked into the issues. He is seeking $2 million in damages.

Manweller, a Republican who has been in the Legislature since 2012 and has been cruising toward re-election this year, has cast the investigation as being politically motivated, accusing the investigator of biased work that sought “whatever possible dirt she could concoct” on him. He accused officials of targeting him over trivial issues.

Manweller had been working at CWU as a political-science professor. During his time there, two previous investigations also examined allegations of sexual misconduct against him, concluding that there was evidence to suggest he had violated the school’s sexual-harassment policy.

In one of those, a student reported that Manweller invited her to a bar in 2006 and propositioned her and a friend to have a threesome. Manweller disputed the accounts but conceded he may have said something in the bar meeting that caused offense. After that case, records show the dean issued a letter of reprimand, which Manweller said was later withdrawn as part of a settlement.

This story will be updated.



