An investigation into Washington state Rep. Matt Manweller has found that he engaged “in a pattern of unprofessional and inappropriate behavior” with female students and former students, according to a report released Wednesday.

The 85-page report details a variety of interviews with some of Manweller’s past students at Central Washington University (CWU), finding women who felt Manweller had engaged in unwelcome attention, unwanted touching and grooming behavior.

The university fired Manweller last week after the completion of the investigation. Manweller is now pursuing a claim against the university and the investigator looked into the issues. He is seeking $2 million in damages.

Manweller, a Republican who has been in the Legislature since 2012 and has been cruising toward re-election this year, has cast the investigation as being politically motivated, accusing the investigator of biased work that sought “whatever possible dirt she could concoct” on him. He accused officials of targeting him over trivial issues.

Manweller had been working at CWU as a political-science professor. During his time there, two previous investigations examined also allegations against him, concluding that there was evidence to suggest he had violated the school’s sexual-harassment policy.

This story will be updated.




