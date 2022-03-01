U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and announced she’d miss President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

DelBene, D-Medina, who represents Washington’s 1st Congressional District, took a test Tuesday morning, which came back positive, her office announced.

“I will be isolating and working remotely. I will not be attending the State of the Union. My office remains fully operational for WA-01 constituents,” DelBene said in a statement.

DelBene, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is “feeling ok for now,” said her spokesperson, Nick Martin, in an email.

Earlier Tuesday, DelBene who chairs the centrist New Democrat Coalition, joined U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in calling for “urgent action” to deliver on pieces of Biden’s stalled domestic agenda on climate change and other priorities.