U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, will host her first town hall of 2020 on Monday evening in Lake Forest Park.

The event will be held at Third Place Books, 17171 Bothell Way NE, #A101, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jayapal, serving her second term, is co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and serves on the House Judiciary, Education and Labor, and Budget committees.

A former state senator and founder of the immigration-rights group OneAmerica, Jayapal was elected to Congress in 2016 to represent the 7th Congressional District, which includes most of Seattle, as well as Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds and parts of Burien and Shoreline.