Washington state has issued a $4,700 cleaning bill to state Rep. Matt Shea, a Republican from Spokane Valley, after he allegedly poured olive oil down the Capitol steps in Olympia during a so-called Satanist demonstration in March.

Surveillance cameras captured Shea with a bottle of olive oil during the protest, according to KING 5.

On Wednesday, he was sent a bill for the damage and cost of cleanup, the station reported.

Shea has faced scrutiny over his involvement in a six-week armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Eastern Oregon in 2016, which involved dozens of armed protesters and ended after one protester was shot dead and dozens were arrested.

An investigation into Shea’s activities, commissioned by the Washington state House of Representatives, concluded Shea had planned and participated in domestic terrorism against the United States.

Gov. Jay Inslee and House and Senate leaders called for Shea to resign. He refused.