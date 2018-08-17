Manweller, a former professor at CWU, is seeking damages for the loss of current and future income, attorney's fees, and, among other things, for emotional distress, according to the claim filed this week in Kittitas County Superior Court.

OLYMPIA — Washington state Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, is seeking damages against Central Washington University and the investigator who reviewed allegations against him of inappropriate behavior.

Earlier this week, the university fired Manweller, a professor there, after it wrapped up its latest investigation into the allegations, the details of which haven’t been released.

In a text message Friday, Manweller said he’s seeking at least $2 million and intends to voluntarily release the university’s investigation report next week. The university has estimated it would release the report around Aug. 27.

A spokeswoman for the university, as well as Trish Murphy, the investigator hired by the college to review the allegations, declined to comment, citing the claim.

In a statement earlier this week announcing Manweller’s termination, the university wrote that it “trusts that the investigation report — and the University’s response — will fully address and validate the concerns of our students, and we thank them for their courage in coming forward.”

Among other things, Manweller’s claim alleges that the investigation was “a hoax” and that Murphy was “extremely biased” in order to find “whatever possible dirt she could concoct on the plaintiff.”

The claim also alleges that last December, the university told Manweller, through “a third party intermediary,” that he could “either resign immediately, or face a termination that was a fait accompli.”

That purported exchange, along with the university’s latest investigation comes after a report in December by The Seattle Times that detailed a pair of previous investigations after Manweller faced sexual misconduct complaints from students.

After that article, Manweller’s first wife said she believed he was grooming her when she was a high-school sophomore and he was a teacher at her school in Utah. The two married shortly after her graduation, in June 2000.

The Times last December also reported on the account of a woman who worked at the Legislature and complained about conduct by Manweller.

Manweller, who is running for reelection to the Legislature, has gotten about 64 percent of the vote in the Aug. 7 primary election.