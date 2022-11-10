U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier has won reelection in Washington’s 8th Congressional District, after Republican challenger Matt Larkin failed to make up enough ground in new vote counts Thursday.

Schrier, D-Sammamish, led Larkin with about 52% of the vote to his 48% — a gap of nearly 11,000 votes.

The Seattle Times called the race Thursday evening, along with the Associated Press.

Larkin would need to garner 57% of the remaining votes to catch up — an unimaginable turnaround given that most of the remaining ballots to be counted are in King County, where Schrier is taking 62% of the vote.

Republicans had hoped for a late surge benefitting Larkin, but that didn’t emerge in any strong fashion in Thursday’s vote counts.

Schrier, in an interview, relished her win as “especially sweet” given the widespread talk about a red wave, and national prognosticators predicting she was likely to lose.

“All the pundits said this was going to be a difficult year for Democrats in blue states,” she said. “It’s about the person and not the party. The people in this district know me.”

Larkin, a businessman and attorney, who emphasized crime and inflation in his campaign, did not concede.

“With so any ballots remaining to be reported in King County, it is important we wait to make a final call on this race until a substantial portion of those votes are cast,” said Mary Ann Pruitt, a spokesperson for his campaign.

Schrier, a Sammamish pediatrician, became the first Democrat to win the 8th District House seat in 2018. Her reelection to a third term will buoy Democrats in their effort to hang on to a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives — or at least limit the size of a GOP majority next year.

“Obviously, I am a Democrat and I would like to see Democrats control the House,” Schrier said, pointing to a party agenda that includes down consumer costs and backing affordable childcare and preschool. But if the GOP is in charge, Schrier said she has “established partnerships with Republican members, and I will be able to deliver for this district.”

Meanwhile, in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez maintained a lead — though a shrinking one — over Republican Joe Kent.

After new vote counts Thursday, Gluesenkamp Perez led with 51% of the vote — about 5,900 votes. That was down from more than 11,000 votes as of Wednesday.

Kent, the Donald Trump-endorsed combat veteran, needs to capture about 56% of the remaining votes to catch up, according to a Seattle Times analysis of vote trends.

Most of the remaining ballots are in Clark County, where Gluesenkamp Perez is taking 56% of the vote. Ballot counting will continue into the weekend.

Gluesenkamp Perez’s campaign expressed confidence that she’ll prevail.

“While there are still too many outstanding ballots remaining to declare victory, our confidence that Marie will ultimately defy expectations and prevail is growing by the day,” said Sandeep Kaushik, a consultant for the campaign.

If Gluesenkamp Perez holds on, she’d flip a 3rd District that has not been represented by a Democrat since 2010.

The pathway for Democrats opened up after Kent ousted incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the August primary, exacting revenge for her vote to impeach Trump last year.

Though the 3rd District leans Republican, it only narrowly backed Trump in 2020. And after the primary, some of Herrera Beutler’s supporters publicly backed Gluesenkamp Perez, arguing Kent’s views and alignment with far-right MAGA figures including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene were out of step with most voters.

Kent campaign manager Ozzie Gonzalez declined comment on the latest totals.

Appearing on former Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s podcast Thursday, prior to the latest vote totals, Kent was optimstic about his prospects, while also casting suspicion on election administrators, accusing them of “trying to slow walk this.”

Seattle Times staff reporter Manuel Villa contributed to this report.