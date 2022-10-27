Washington’s swingiest congressional district is once again smack in the middle of the fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Four years ago, Sammamish pediatrician Kim Schrier became the first Democrat elected to represent the 8th District, helping her party take a majority in the House and hand the Speaker’s gavel to Nancy Pelosi.

But voter frustration with inflation, crime and President Joe Biden could push the seat back to Republicans — and likely pass the gavel to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy — if GOP challenger Matt Larkin beats Schrier in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Republicans need to pick up just a handful of seats to flip the House, which Democrats now control by a narrow margin of 221-212.

Schrier and Larkin offer a clear contrast for voters in the 8th District, which spans the Cascade Mountains, joining swaths of east King, Pierce and Snohomish counties with central Washington’s Chelan and Kittitas counties.

Clear contrasts

Schrier, 54, is seeking a third term, saying she’s a pragmatic centrist and pointing to accomplishments including steering tens of millions of dollars to local infrastructure projects and helping pass the largest climate-action bill in U.S. history.

“I work with both parties to get things done and have this track record of success, and I think that contrasts really well with my opponent, who frankly would be dangerous in this district with his policies on women’s health,” Schrier said in an interview, pointing to Larkin’s support for a federal abortion ban.

Larkin, 41, is an attorney and co-owner of Romac Industries, the Bothell pipe-product manufacturing company founded by his grandfather. He also worked briefly as a deputy prosecutor in Pierce County and as a White House speechwriter in the final year of President George W. Bush’s administration.

He has made fears about crime a central issue, seeking to link Schrier to disorder in Seattle and efforts by left-wing activists to defund the police. While Schrier did not join such defunding calls, Larkin argues she failed to speak up forcefully in opposition.

“I think she was noticeably silent during the defund movement,” Larkin said in an interview. “We needed leadership more than ever and she didn’t step up. And now she’s trying to make up for lost time, and I think it’s too little, too late.”

This is Larkin’s second run for office. In 2020, he campaigned unsuccessfully for attorney general, losing to incumbent Bob Ferguson. This year, he emerged from the August congressional primary, running as a social conservative to beat out rivals including Metropolitan King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn.

Republicans all year have been pounding Democrats on rising gas and food prices and crime, with polls showing the GOP building toward a potential midterm wave. But that dynamic shifted somewhat after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe. v. Wade, upending 50 years of legal precedent and allowing states to ban abortion. Fourteen states have since imposed complete or partial bans.

A statewide poll released this week found abortion and inflation are the top issues for voters.

Abortion ban

While running in the primary, Larkin said he would support a federal ban on abortion, unless necessary to preserve the life of the mother. “Absolutely, I don’t believe in the exceptions . . . for rape and incest and things like that,” he said at a Republican event.

In an interview, Larkin did not back off that position, but accused Schrier of trying to scare voters. “She’s trying to talk about an issue in a state where things aren’t going to change,” he said.

Washington voters enshrined abortion rights in state law in a 1991 initiative and Democratic control of the governor’s office and Legislature mean abortion restrictions are highly unlikely to be imposed at the state level.

However, if Congress passed a law banning or restricting abortion, it would override state protections, said Katie Rodihan, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.

“Washington would lose abortion rights,” Rodihan said. “You would see lawsuits across the country, but the fundamental fact is that Matt Larkin would ban abortion in Washington.”

Larkin said he would have to see the particulars of an abortion bill before deciding whether he’d support it. He called the issue “contentious and emotional” and said both sides should be willing to compromise.

Schrier said Larkin’s support for a national ban without exceptions for rape and incest should be disqualifying for a representative of the 8th District. “Frankly, I find it incredible politicians with no medical backgrounds are trying to impose their views . . . This is a medical decision and we need to trust doctors,” she said.

Crime and policing

From the start, Larkin has made crime a centerpiece of his candidacy.

He has not gone into much detail on what policies he’d support in Congress, but has adopted a tough-on-crime vibe, including adopting a slogan, “Make Crime Illegal Again,” that has earned him appearances on Fox News.

“It’s a general feel. It’s an attitude . . . I’ve been vocal about supporting them [police] and what funding we’re going to give them,” he said, adding he supports a national Republican plan to hire 200,000 new police officers nationally through federal incentives.

At an October 2020 campaign forum, Schrier said policing in the U.S. has ties to racism dating “back to the very beginning” when police in the North rounded up runaway slaves. She backed reform efforts including ending qualified immunity and creation of a registry “so bad cops, who are bad for good cops, cannot move from city to city.”

But Schrier rejects accusations she has supported a police-defunding agenda.

“First of all, it’s a crazy idea to defund the police. I have never supported it. I never would. It’s a fringe idea that the other party is looking to paint all others with,” she said.

Schrier pointed to her efforts to secure additional police funding, including work to obtain $2 million for body cameras for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Democrats nationally have been on the defense over the perception that they swung too far toward the “defund” movement in the wake of the racial justice protests that swept the U.S. after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

A strategy memo circulated earlier this year by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee advised candidates to seek out law enforcement “validators” to be featured in political ads, Axios reported in September.

Schrier has followed that playbook, appearing in a TV ad with King County Sheriff Maj. Dan Pingrey, who praised her efforts to get more funding for police and mental health services.

A Democratic PAC also put out recent mailers showing Covington police Chief Adam Easterbrook standing beside Schrier and praising her — an effort that backfired when Easterbrook protested about the political use of the photo from an official event.

Larkin has been endorsed by several law enforcement organizations and officials, including the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs and the King County Police Officers Guild.

Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers is also backing Larkin. In an interview, he said he appreciates Schrier’s work to secure financial support for police and communities. But he said Schrier and Democrats nationally have failed to adequately address problems including illegal immigration and drugs.

“It’s like everyone from the White House down on that side is acting like it’s not happening. I don’t expect her to rail against the White House, but I expect her to at least acknowledge there is a problem,” Myers said.

Schrier earlier this year did publicly criticize the Biden administration’s policy on the southern border, saying “what we are doing right now at the southern border is not working,” according to Fox News.

But Schrier has been a reliable vote for the Biden administration’s policies across the board. She has voted, like many House Democrats, 100% of the time with the Biden agenda, according to votes tracked by FiveThirtyEight.

Government spending

With inflation on the minds of many voters, Larkin is blaming government spending for helping to boost prices and says he’d “push back on these big bloated government spending bills.” He did not specify programs he’d cut.

Republicans point to comments by Schrier acknowledging the big spending packages passed by Congress would potentially lead to inflation.

But Schrier notes inflation has spiked worldwide — not solely in the U.S. — and blames the Russian invasion of Ukraine and profiteering by corporations for exacerbating the situation.

She defends the major infrastructure, climate and COVID-19 funding packages she has supported, saying the spending was needed. She touted benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, which has reduced some health insurance premiums and capped costs for insulin.

Schrier also promotes the impact of spending on projects across the 8th District, garnering praise from local leaders, including Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, a self-described moderate Republican who said he supported Dino Rossi over Schrier in 2018.

“When Kim got into office, she came to Wenatchee and said, let’s sit down and get to work. She went to bat for us,” Kuntz said in an interview.

Schrier helped secure a $92 million federal grant for the Apple Capital Loop Project, a long-sought priority for the city, completing an 11-mile network of roads and transit.

Kuntz said the city had sought such funding for years and got nowhere until Schrier and the Biden administration.

“Results matter in this business. Sort of like the Seahawks. You have to win a few,” said Kuntz, who recently recorded an ad for Schrier along with Issaquah Mayor Mary Lou Pauly, a Democrat.

Ballots have been mailed to the state’s 4.8 million voters for the general election. They must be postmarked by Nov. 8 or placed in ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. that day.

Larkin and Schrier are set to meet in their only scheduled debate at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. The debate will be broadcast by multiple media outlets, streamed by TVW and at seattletimes.com