U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, who has represented the Olympia region in Congress since 2013, announced his retirement Wednesday, decrying attacks on the free press, President Donald Trump’s “distant relationship with the truth” and the demise of civic discourse that he said has accelerated under Trump.

Heck, a fourth-term Democrat who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a prepared statement that he made the decision to retire at the end of his term now that the bulk of the committee’s work on impeachment is completed.

In a letter to supporters, he outlined things he’s loved about being in Congress, including working to complete Highway 167, working to reauthorize the Import-Export Bank and reauthorizing the Native American Housing and Self-Determination Act.

But, he wrote, he’s also discouraged by his Republican colleagues.

“The countless hours I have spent in the investigation of Russian election interference and the impeachment inquiry have rendered my soul weary,” Heck wrote. “I will never understand how some of my colleagues, in many ways good people, could ignore or deny the President’s unrelenting attack on a free press, his vicious character assassination of anyone who disagreed with him, and his demonstrably very distant relationship with the truth.”

The president, Heck wrote, “is a symptom and not the cause or at least the only cause.”

“The truth is that civic discourse began degrading before him,” Heck wrote. “At times, it is as though there are no rules or boundaries. Success seems to be measured by how many Twitter followers one has which are largely gained by saying increasingly outrageous things, the more personal the better. There are simply too many hyperbolic adjectives and too few nouns. Civility is out. Compromise is out. All or nothing is in.”