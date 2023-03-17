Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the hundreds of encampment removals near dangerous roadways that he ordered last year contributed to a dramatic decrease in homeless pedestrians fatally struck by cars.

A staggering 70% of all pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in 2021 were living unsheltered at the time of their death, a factor that the mayor said prompted him to aggressively remove tents and makeshift dwellings in areas abutting major arterials in 2022.

Data released by the Portland Bureau of Transportation shows that rate dropped to 36% in 2022, with 10 of the 28 pedestrians killed in traffic accidents experiencing homelessness.

The year prior, people who were homeless accounted for 19 of the 27 pedestrians fatally struck in Portland. One of the highest profile deaths was of 27-year-old Terrence Tombe, who was asleep in his tent off the side of Interstate 205 about 3 a.m. one morning when a driver plowed into it, killing him.

Wheeler moved to ban camping along so-called high-crash corridors through an emergency declaration that allowed the city to prioritize encampment removals in those areas.

“Mayor Wheeler is encouraged by this data and is confident that the emergency declaration he issued in February of last year saved lives,” spokesperson Cody Bowman told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who assumed control of the city’s transportation bureau in January, echoed the mayor’s optimism.

“It looks like a promising payoff for what was, frankly, a controversial policy,” Mapps said.

More than 25% of the nearly 3,000 removals conducted by the city since February 2022 occurred along designated high-crash corridors as well as state-owned highways that the city’s homeless removal program currently maintains, figures provided to The Oregonian/OregonLive show.

Wheeler’s push to curb encampments beside dangerous roadways faced intense pushback from homeless advocates as well as progressive activists and civil rights organizations, who have fought Portland’s removal policy for years.

Upending vulnerable Portlanders harms their mental health and makes it harder to pursue housing opportunities, among other problems, according to those groups.

Nor have camp removals proved to be an effective way of getting unsheltered people housed, despite city officials’ efforts.

Of the roughly 1,700 homeless Portlanders offered shelter during city removal of encampments between last April and this February, just 11% remain in some form of temporary shelter and fewer than 1% are permanently housed, according to Multnomah County data.

Zachary Lauritzen, interim executive director of street safety advocacy group Oregon Walks, said Portland leaders needed to remain focused on not only protecting vulnerable residents camped near deadly roadways but also helping them off the streets for good.

“My position is that both those things can be true,” Lauritzen said. “We need to make sure people aren’t living near dangerous, high-speed corridors. But we also have to do a helluva better job of getting people permanently housed.”

On Thursday, the mayor’s office also announced that city and state officials started to temporarily close portions of the frontage roads along Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Since the pandemic, Powell’s unusual frontage roads have been the sites of numerous public safety concerns and complaints as large, sprawling encampments routinely crop up in them.

Police in May 2020, for example, arrested a pair of men accused of operating a lucrative bicycle “chop-shop” out of a half dozen tents.

This month, a 39-year-old man was fatally shot next to an encampment along the frontage road, which city officials have delayed removing until later this month because of the ongoing criminal investigation.