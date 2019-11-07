OLYMPIA — Referendum 88 continued to trail in Thursday’s vote count, but the margin narrowed as a bundle of King County votes came in favoring the affirmative-action measure.

As counties posted more votes to their websites Thursday afternoon, Referendum 88 was behind statewide, 49.4% to 50.6%.

That’s a change from Wednesday evening, when the measure was losing 48.2% to 51.8%, about the same margin as the initial results Tuesday night.

As of about 4 p.m. Thursday, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston, Spokane and Kitsap counties had yet to post updated results.

But the measure — which aims to boost diversity in public education, employment and contracting — has picked up even more steam in King County.

There, Thursday results showed the measure passing by nearly 24 points. That’s up from its 21-point in lead in King County in Tuesday night’s initial results.

But the measure was still only drawing majority support in King, Jefferson, San Juan and Whatcom counties.

Voters everywhere else were rejecting — often by wide margins — the effort to return affirmative action to Washington state. The measure was failing by 14 points in Pierce County and 10 points in Snohomish County.

Referendum 88 put to a public vote the pro-affirmative action measure known as Initiative 1000. Washington lawmakers approved I-1000 this spring after a signature-gathering campaign brought it to the Legislature.

The measure is geared toward increasing diversity in public employment, contracting and university enrollments, without using quotas or preferential treatment.

Foes of affirmative-action — led by a group of Chinese immigrants — contend that the policy effectively sets up a quota system and allows government discriminate.

Supporters of affirmative-action say it is needed to made up for discrimination against women and people of color.

More votes — in King County and around the state — are expected to be counted Thursday night and Friday.