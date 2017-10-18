Seattle mayoral candidate Cary Moon will join Seattle Times reporters Daniel Beekman and Nina Shapiro for a Facebook Live interview 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cary Moon, an urban planner and former activist who fought the Alaskan Way Viaduct replacement tunnel and helped lead an effort for a pedestrian-oriented Seattle waterfront, sold August primary voters on her vision for Seattle’s future. Now, she’s campaigning hard to be Seattle’s next mayor.

Wednesday, Moon will join Seattle Times reporters Daniel Beekman and Nina Shapiro for a Facebook Live interview. You can watch Moon’s interview live here, or on this Facebook post, where you can also ask your own questions or add comments here in advance.

And join us Friday, when we’ll be hosting another Facebook Live Q&A with Moon’s opponent, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan.

