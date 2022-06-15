King County voters will likely decide in November whether future county elections should be moved to even-numbered years, in an effort to increase local turnout.

The proposal, which passed a Metropolitan King County Committee Wednesday, would move elections for county executive, County Council, assessor and director of elections to even-numbered years beginning in 2026, with all changed by 2028.

The County Council’s Committee of the Whole passed the proposal 7-2 Wednesday, setting it up for passage by the full council later this month, which would send it to the November ballot. Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Pete von Reichbauer voted no. The full council is composed of the same nine members as the Committee of the Whole, so passage looks assured.

The aim is to hold county elections in years when more voters participate.

Over the last 20 years, King County voter turnout in even years — when presidential, gubernatorial and congressional elections are held — has averaged 77%. Voter turnout in odd-numbered years has averaged 47%.

“It’s not just a higher number of voters will participate, but an electorate that is far more representative of our public at large,” said Council Chair Claudia Balducci, adding that even-numbered years see more people of color, younger people, renters and less wealthy people vote. “Everybody should have a say, we should have all of our voters, as many of them as possible, engaged in electing their representatives.”

The proposal would amend the county’s charter — essentially the county’s constitution. King County has held odd-year elections for most positions since at least the 1970s. County prosecutor, unlike the other positions, is a position created by the state constitution, not the county charter, so its elections are held in even years.

Dunn, in opposing the measure, worried about local elections and local issues being drowned out if they have to compete for attention with high-profile national campaigns.

Issues like homelessness, crime, transportation and land use “will be buried and seldom talked about,” Dunn said.

“Just because there’s a higher percentage of people filling in the oval doesn’t mean there’s a more informed electorate,” Dunn said. “You lose sight of the local issues that impact people the most.”

Dunn and Councilmember Rod Dembowski expressed concern that running for local office could become more expensive if campaigns are forced to compete for TV time and media space with better funded federal campaigns.

The move to even years is the latest proposal to shift election times or procedures in efforts to increase participation or to ensure the results most closely reflect the will of the electorate.

Last year, Councilmember Girmay Zahilay proposed the county move to ranked-choice voting, where voters would rank candidates in order of preference, rather than just choosing one. That proposal stalled, but hasn’t been abandoned. Similar efforts in the Legislature have also stalled.

There is a well-funded push in Seattle for a ballot initiative in November that would enable “approval voting” in city elections, allowing voters to choose more than one candidate in primary (but not general) elections.

And a push in the Legislature this year would have ditched odd-year elections statewide, meaning all local elections like those for mayor, executive and city and county council would be held in even-numbered years. That proposal failed to advance.