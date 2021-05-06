Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office mishandled a series of public records requests after discovering that about 10 months of Durkan’s text messages were missing, a whistleblower investigation has determined.

The mayor’s legal counsel, Michelle Chen, engaged in improper governmental action when she decided to exclude Durkan’s missing texts from certain requests, violating the state Public Records Act, according to a report on the investigation conducted by an outside expert on behalf of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission.

Additionally, Chen diverged from best practices when she decided the mayor’s office wouldn’t inform requesters that Durkan’s texts from Aug. 28, 2019 to June 25, 2020 had not been retained, according to the report published Thursday.

The Seattle Times is awaiting comment from the mayor’s office.

The investigation by attorney Ramsey Ramerman, an authority on the Public Records Act, was triggered by a whistleblower complaint filed by Stacy Irwin, a public records officer in the mayor’s office, with support from Kim Ferreiro, another public records officer in the office. Irwin and Ferreiro said their names could be used in Thursday’s report.

The report makes no penalty recommendation. In cases of improper action, Seattle law says agency heads (in this case, the mayor) must report back to the ethics commission within 60 days on steps taken to address the conduct. Violations of the Public Records Act usually are determined by lawsuits and can result in fines and conditions such as staff training.

In general, public records subject to disclosure must be retained under state law. The period for which Durkan’s texts weren’t retained includes the tumultuous weeks in June when Seattle police used tear gas at Black Lives Matter demonstrations and abandoned their East Precinct station.

The ethics commission investigation didn’t seek to answer why Durkan’s texts were not retained. It focused on how the mayor’s office handled public records requests after discovering in August that the texts were gone.

The mayor’s office initially asked the city’s information technology department for help recovering the texts, according to Thursday’s report. When the IT department couldn’t recover the texts, the mayor’s office obtained a log from the city’s telecom company listing who the mayor had texted with and contacted all the city employees in the log “to see if the missing text messages could be recreated,” according to Thursday’s report. The office was only able to obtain copies of some of the missing texts.

As of Nov. 9, 2020, there were 48 public records requests that touched on the mayor’s missing texts, according to the report. There were also discovery requests for the missing texts in litigation against the city, so the city attorney’s office hired an outside entity to conduct forensic work on the mayor’s phones.

Durkan’s city-issued phone was replaced in October 2019 and July 2020 but the forensic work determined the new phones weren’t to blame for the missing texts, Thursday’s report says.

Irwin’s whistleblower complaint dealt with what happened next, as the mayor’s office provided public records requesters with the “recreated” texts that had been obtained from employees other than the mayor.

Irwin and Ferreiro argued the mayor’s office should inform the requesters about Durkan’s missing texts but were overruled by Chen, according to Thursday’s report. The records officers were right and Chen’s decision departed from best practices, but there was no evidence of bad faith and the decision didn’t clearly violate the Public Records Act, the ethics commission investigation concluded.

Irwin and Ferreiro also objected and were overruled when Chen excluded the mayor’s texts from 28 relevant requests, the investigation found. Chen decided to provide the recreated texts only to requesters who asked for Durkan’s communications specifically, as opposed to mayor’s office communications, and only to requesters who asked for “communications,” as opposed to “correspondence.”

Those narrow interpretations were a change from how the mayor’s office had previously handled requests, according to the investigation. “This is strong evidence to show that the narrowed interpretation was adopted to limit the number of requests that could be impacted by the lost text messages,” Thursday’s report says.

Chen said she was trying reduce the office’s backlog of pending requests, but “there is no basis for silently narrowing the scope of a request” to speed the process along, the investigation concluded.

Irwin’s whistleblower complaint also alleged that Chen at one point proposed altering the recreated texts “to mask the fact that these versions of the messages did not come from the mayor’s phone.”

Chen did propose stripping “call-detail information” from the recreated texts, but her justification (that the call-detail information hadn’t been requested) was reasonable and she didn’t follow through with the idea, anyway, the investigation found.

Thursday’s report recommends that the mayor’s office “give full consideration to the opinions of and guidance from its public records officers in the future.”

This isn’t the first time the mayor’s office has failed to retain texts subject to disclosure. In 2019, to settle a lawsuit by The Seattle Times over the handling of various public records requests, the city agreed to pay $17,000 and conduct “refresher” training for employees about their responsibility to retain records, including texts. A city data expert had said he was unable to retrieve some automatically deleted texts from the cellular phone of a deputy mayor.

Staff reporter Lewis Kamb contributed to this story.