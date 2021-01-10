Protesters gathered at the state Capitol in Olympia on Sunday amid heightened tensions and bolstered security in the wake of the pro-Trump assault on the nation’s Capitol last week.

The event on Sunday, billed as a protest against COVID restrictions and “vaccine discrimination” started small, with a crowd of under 100 people shortly after 1 p.m.

After the attack in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, where five people died, including a Capitol Police officer, one conservative organizer canceled his planned protest in Olympia. He had planned on an ongoing demonstration with the goal of entering the state Capitol, which has been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But another right-wing protest, featuring Republican legislators, is carrying on and another is scheduled for Monday, when the state legislative session kicks off.

Gov. Jay Inslee, last week, authorized up to 750 members of the National Guard to protect the Capitol and chain-link fence has been put up, circling the building. At about noon, a line of approximately 50 National Guard members waited behind a temporary chain-link fence.

“As legislators begin their work on behalf of the people of the state of Washington, we must do whatever we can to ensure that they can do that work without fear, intimidation or harassment,” Inslee said Friday in a statement. “The actions we saw in both Washington, D.C. and Olympia earlier this week were completely unacceptable and will not be repeated in our state capital again.”

Advertising

On the same day that protestors stormed the Capitol, protestors in Olympia got through a gate to the governor’s residence and chanted slogans on the lawn during a brief standoff with the Washington State Patrol.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, who was scheduled to speak at both Sunday’s and Monday’s demonstrations in Olympia, said the protests were about the governor’s policies and discouraged protesters from bringing guns.

“Free speech shouldn’t have this effect on the government,” Walsh said Sunday, expressing disgust at the fences blocking foot traffic around the Capitol. “We want them gone, we want the people’s house open to the people.

Walsh and other protesters were pushing for limits on the governor’s authority, which they said he had abused as he tried to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Joshua Keaton, 22, of Centralia, called the virus “a little overblown flu.”

The virus has killed about 3,700 people in Washington and more than 370,000 in the United States. A UW Medicine study showed that hospitalized COVID-19 patients were twice as likely to die compared to patients hospitalized with severe influenza.

Advertising

“While Jay Inslee sits in his little home oasis, a lot of us are out there losing our jobs and starving,” Keaton said. “Open us up. We’re sick and tired of it.”

One man, who attended the rally with his wife and three young children, waved an American flag and said he was there to object to the fairness of the presidential election and Inslee’s COVID restrictions.

Asked his impression of Wednesday’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol he said: “I wasn’t there, so I can’t say what happened.” He declined to give his name.

This article will be updated throughout the day.