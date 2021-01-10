OLYMPIA — Protesters gathered at the state Capitol in Olympia on Sunday amid heightened tensions and bolstered security in the wake of the pro-Trump assault on the nation’s Capitol last week.

The event on Sunday, billed as a protest against COVID restrictions and “vaccine discrimination” started small, with a crowd of under 100 people shortly after 1 p.m. Protesters began to disperse after about an hour of peaceful and uneventful speeches.

After the attack in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, where five people died, including a Capitol Police officer, one conservative organizer canceled his planned protest in Olympia. He had planned on an ongoing demonstration with the goal of entering the state Capitol, which has been closed for months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But another right-wing protest, featuring Republican legislators, carried on and another is scheduled for Monday, when the state legislative session kicks off.

Gov. Jay Inslee, last week, authorized up to 750 members of the National Guard to protect the Capitol and chain-link fence has been put up, circling the building. At about noon, a line of approximately 50 National Guard members waited behind a temporary chain-link fence. Other state and federal law enforcement agencies were also present.

Since Covid restrictions went into place this spring, there have been 149 unpermitted demonstrations or events at the Capitol, Washington State Patrol spokesperson Curtis Loftis said, ranging in size from 10 to 2,500 people.

On the same day that protestors stormed the Capitol last week, protestors in Olympia got through a gate to the governor’s residence and chanted slogans on the lawn during a brief standoff with the Washington State Patrol.

Loftis said that in about one-third of the protests this year, people would go in front of the governor’s mansion “and shout and scream.”

“And I don’t think we allowed ourselves to think that [a breach would ever happen],” he said. “Because after 100 years nobody ever had tried to reach the gate. Well, we learned a lot. We’re in a new world.”

He said the gates at the mansion were being changed out and security was being added. “The level of mobilization, both seen and the unseen resources, are being greatly amped up because of this, and I would imagine that those types of changes will endure” after the pandemic, Loftis said.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, who was scheduled to speak at both Sunday’s and Monday’s demonstrations in Olympia, said the protests were about the governor’s policies and discouraged protesters from bringing guns.

“Free speech shouldn’t have this effect on the government,” Walsh said Sunday, expressing disgust at the fences blocking foot traffic around the Capitol. “We want them gone, we want the people’s house open to the people.”

Walsh and other protesters were pushing for limits on the governor’s authority, which they said he had abused as he tried to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Joshua Keaton, 22, of Centralia, called the virus “a little overblown flu.”

The virus has killed about 3,700 people in Washington and more than 370,000 in the United States. A UW Medicine study showed that hospitalized COVID-19 patients were twice as likely to die compared to patients hospitalized with severe influenza.

“While Jay Inslee sits in his little home oasis, a lot of us are out there losing our jobs and starving,” Keaton said. “Open us up. We’re sick and tired of it.”

Inslee, speaking shortly before the demonstration began, said that “acres and acres” of space at the Capitol complex remained open to protesters.

“Protest is one thing, and insurgency is another. We welcome the First Amendment, but we cannot accept an insurgency that prevents democracy from functioning here in our state’s Capitol and we will not allow this,” Inslee said. “And so I’m looking forward to hopefully a very peaceful couple of days.”

The added security, Inslee said, was a response to the events in D.C. but also a response to “some of the intelligence that we have.”

“That suggested that there were people in the state of Washington who were intent on disrupting the Legislature and essentially preventing it from functioning in the state Capitol,” he said. “Given the nature of the insurgency that has been precipitated by the president, all of us have to stand against that and be prepared.”

One man, who attended the rally with his wife and three young children, waved an American flag and said he was there to object to the fairness of the presidential election and Inslee’s COVID restrictions.

Asked his impression of Wednesday’s invasion of the U.S. Capitol he said: “I wasn’t there, so I can’t say what happened.” He declined to give his name.

This article will be updated throughout the day.