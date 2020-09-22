King County Executive Dow Constantine proposed a new 0.1% sales tax Tuesday to fund housing for people who are chronically homeless, part of a two-year budget that would also see the county eliminate 450 jobs as tax revenues have plunged because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new sales tax, Constantine said, would fund $400 million in facilities, enough to house about 2,000 people who have been living without permanent housing for at least a year.

The plan, which would require approval from the state Legislature, would be to buy distressed motels, hotels, nursing homes and similar facilities and use them to offer permanent housing, with services, Constantine said.

“Our neighbors, friends, and family members in housing distress cannot wait. This is the right thing to do, and we need to do it now,” Constantine said. He bemoaned Washington state’s tax system, perhaps the most regressive in the nation, and lack of a state income tax, which leaves counties few options for raising revenues. “The fact that Washington has a terrible tax system does not change the hard truth, there is nothing more regressive than homelessness.”

Constantine presented his two-year budget to the Metropolitan King County Council on Tuesday, calling for the county to cut 450 jobs across departments as it struggles with the economic downturn.

The County Council will consider Constantine’s proposals and either alter or approve them by mid-November.

His office said that only about 50 layoffs will be required, as the other job losses will happen through attrition or voluntary buyouts for retirement-eligible employees.

While the budgets of virtually all cities, counties and states have been hit hard by the pandemic-induced downturn, King County is in better shape than many. That’s because much of the county’s revenue comes from property taxes, a more stable revenue source than the sales and business taxes that the city of Seattle largely relies on.

King County Metro Transit, which relies heavily on sales tax to fund bus service, will see about 200 job losses. Metro has also gone without fare revenues since fares were suspended at the beginning of the pandemic.

The county, this year, has boosted spending by about $260 million to buy protective equipment, run coronavirus testing centers, build COVID isolation facilities and provide economic aid to those who have lost work because of the virus. The county, since the start of the pandemic, has also transitioned vacant hotels in Issaquah, Bellevue, Seattle, Renton, SeaTac and Kent into homeless shelters.

Almost all of that money for these measures came from the federal government, but it is due to run out at the end of the year.

The county’s continued efforts to fight the virus — through contact tracing, rapid testing and other means — depend on Congress passing another round of economic aid for state and local governments. U.S. House Democrats passed a $3 trillion aid bill in May, but the Republican-led Senate has not acted on it and has not passed an aid bill of its own.

Constantine is requesting $4.2 million from the county’s rainy day fund so that the hotel-turned-shelters can continue to operate in January, if more federal aid is not approved by then.

He blamed “the ineptitude and indifference of a Senate majority and president who refuse to help local governments in this moment of crisis.”

The proposed budget cuts $4.6 million in marijuana tax revenue money from the county sheriff’s office and uses some of it to help people vacate old marijuana convictions, one of several steps, along with funding community justice programs, that go toward the county’s efforts to combat racism, Constantine said.

Constantine said the cuts to the sheriff’s office were driven by revenue declines and that the sheriff’s office itself had proposed the specific cuts.

But County Councilmember Reagan Dunn called the proposed cuts “a dangerous approach to public safety.”

“This proposed budget neglects what is possibly the most important and basic job of government: to provide for the safety of our residents who rely on law enforcement during times of crisis,” Dunn said.

The budget includes new investments in unincorporated areas: $10 million for a community center in Skyway, new building projects in Skyway and White Center and $24 million for open space conservation.

At the same time, programs funded by sales tax have already been forced to make cuts.

Earlier this year, the county cut $12 million from programs funded by the King County Mental Illness and Drug Dependency 0.1% sales tax. Some of the largest cuts were to programs that had underspent funding or were aimed at diverting mental health issues from the criminal justice system, including crisis intervention training for police officers.

The question the county had to ask was “would we rather cut services to people or reduce trainings to service providers,” said Leo Flor, director of the Department of Community and Health Services.

“We decided we would prioritize people getting direct services in the community,” Flor said in an early September interview.

Flor also said the county decided to prioritize funding in early mental health interventions, rather than later-stage supports in the criminal justice system.

The county’s announcement on housing people who are chronically homeless follows a similar strategy as Seattle, which recently announced it would build 599 units of permanent supportive housing for the same population.

A group of homeless advocates and business leaders known as the Third Door Coalition has been urging elected officials to address chronic homelessness with supportive housing as visible street homelessness has frustrated businesses and residents across the city.

A May proposal from the Third Door Coalition argued that the city and county could end chronic homelessness in five years by creating 6,500 units of housing with wraparound social services.

The estimated units created by King County’s proposed sales tax would still fall short of that estimate. The $400 million generated by the proposed sales tax would create 2,000 new units of housing, according to the county.

County homelessness data estimates between 3,355 and 4,500 people are chronically homeless in King County, the majority of them living unsheltered. The Third Door Coalition puts that figure much higher, at 6,500.