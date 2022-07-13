Ballots for the Aug. 2 primary election will be mailed out to King County voters on Wednesday, with all ballots statewide to be mailed by Friday.

On the ballot: races for U.S. Senate, Washington’s 10 congressional seats, secretary of state, 98 seats in the state House of Representatives, 25 of the 49 seats in the state Senate as well as various local races and ballot measures.

Ballots must be postmarked or returned to a drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 2.

There are several high-profile races of national interest and importance, as Republicans strive to regain control of Congress in 2022.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray remains a favorite to win a sixth term, but is facing a strong challenge from first-time Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley, in a race that Democrats must win if they hope to maintain control of the Senate.

Republicans are targeting Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier in the 8th Congressional District, Washington’s lone swing district, which covers parts of suburban King and Pierce counties and then bridges the Cascades to cover rural swaths of Kittitas and Chelan counties. Schrier is all but sure to advance to the November general election, but the primary will determine her Republican opponent from among King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, veteran and technology manager Jesse Jensen, attorney and business executive Matt Larkin and Amazon program manager Scott Stephenson.

Two incumbent Republican members of Congress are also facing difficult races. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, in Southwest and Central Washington, respectively, are both facing far-right challengers, fueled by anger over the representatives’ votes to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.