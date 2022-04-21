President Joe Biden is making a two-day visit to Portland and Seattle, during which he is expected to highlight his administration’s infrastructure spending and efforts to fight climate change and lower prescription-drug costs.
Biden’s Pacific Northwest visit will begin in Portland Thursday, where he’s scheduled to tout benefits from the $1 trillion infrastructure measure signed into law late last year. The bill will allocate $1.2 billion in Oregon and $8.6 billion for Washington state.
Biden’s Earth Day appearance in Seattle on Friday — his first since becoming president — will come at an important time for his climate agenda as his administration makes a renewed push to try to gain Senate approval of a $550 billion package to cut carbon emissions.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the presidential visit.
Biden to land at Portland Air National Guard Base
Biden’s Thursday visit to Portland will largely unfold at the airport on the city's eastern flank, close by the Columbia River that separates Oregon from Washington.
He is scheduled to land at Portland Air National Guard Base, and will visit Portland International Airport, a hub for most of the state’s air passenger and cargo movements. He is expected to talk about an investment in improving an airport runway to make it more able to withstand an earthquake. The investment is part of a broader pitch he has been making about the importance of federal funding of projects made possible by the congressional passage last year of $1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation.
Democratic strength in Portland and other urban areas helped Biden easily win the state in the 2020 election with 57 percent of the vote. His visit comes during a resurgent Oregon economy but in a difficult time in Portland, where homicides have surged, hitting the city’s people of color hardest, and a homelessness crisis continues to grow, becoming a focal point of much of the city’s political debate.
The racial injustice protests that thrust Portland into national headlines in 2020 are less frequent but ongoing. In February, the city was buffeted by a shooting, which unfolded just prior to a protest in northeast Portland, that resulted in the death of one woman and the wounding of four others. Benjamin Smith, also wounded, was charged in these shootings.
—Hal Bernton
Advertising
A look at past presidents’ visits to Seattle
President Joe Biden's visit to Seattle comes 141 years after Washington’s first visit by a president, when President Rutherford B. Hayes arrived by steamship at the Yesler wharf in 1880 — 27 years after Washington Territory was founded, according to HistoryLink.
After that, presidents have regularly visited the Puget Sound area to give speeches and go on fishing trips, with Air Force One landing at Boeing Field or Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
What we know so far about President Biden's visit to Portland and Seattle
President Joe Biden will arrive at Portland Air National Guard Base at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the White House. He’ll visit nearby Portland International Airport to highlight infrastructure investments such as an earthquake-resistant runway at the airport and deliver a speech promoting the benefits of such spending.
After attending a political fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee, Biden is scheduled to fly to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, arriving at 5:15 p.m. He’ll attend another DNC fundraiser in Seattle Thursday night, according to the White House.
On Friday, Biden is scheduled to attend two Seattle-area events. One will highlight Democrats’ efforts to lower prescription drug costs.
A second, Earth Day-focused event will include Biden signing a climate-related executive order, according to a Democratic aide with knowledge of the president’s Seattle schedule, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the event publicly.
Such visits typically bring some traffic disruptions as stretches of roadway are temporarily blocked to make way for the presidential motorcade.
As of Wednesday afternoon, details about Biden’s schedule were limited and no public events had been announced. But past visits from the White House led to road closures and increased traffic because of presidential motorcades. Typically, the U.S. Secret Service does not reveal the exact route in advance, which can make it tough to predict which roads will be closed.