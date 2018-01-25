The nation marked President Donald Trump's first year in office with a government shutdown and a second year of massive women's marches.

Last Saturday marked Trump’s first exhausting year as President. There was the Mueller investigation, the near-firing of Mueller, a porn star, a middle-school-like spat with North Korea made terrifying by the inclusion of nuclear weapons, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, everything Jeff Sessions, hand-wringing about the disconnect between middle America and the coasts, and rising racial tensions stoked by neo-Nazis and the president. I could go on, but I’d like this paragraph to be readable.

Trump’s inauguration was eclipsed by the women’s march. Millions of women marched across the nation, including Seattle, in protest of Trump’s inauguration and his well-documented treatment of women and to try to make society more inclusive. The issues that drove last year’s marches still fester, and women again flooded streets from coast to coast last weekend.

The backdrop for this year’s march was the federal government shutting down. The government checked out late Friday night after Sen. Chuck Schumer couldn’t close a deal with Trump on immigration issues. Throughout the weekend, a bipartisan group of senators came to an agreement on a short-term spending bill to keep the government open until Feb. 8.

How does one talk to or negotiate with the guy who wrote the book on deal making? Between bites of a cheeseburger, Schumer would say that you can’t negotiate with Jell-O. Russian President Vladimir Putin probably has a different opinion.

The Wall Street Journal performed what we in the news business would call “solutions-oriented journalism” this week with a how-to guide on speaking with President Donald Trump. The Journal interviewed more than 50 people who have interacted with him during his first year in office and came up with a guide of what to expect when sitting across the table from the Commander and Chief Negotiator. The short of the article is to be ready for anything.

The fallout from trying to work with Trump has frustrated more than a couple seasoned politicians. After negotiations broke down and the federal government shut down last week, Schumer was making the rounds comparing Trump to Jell-O and branding the shutdown as a failure of the president and Republicans. Republicans were quick to jump into the blame game, labeling the cessation of the government as “the Schumer shutdown.” Who won or lost the standoff depends on which news outlet you read. Michael Warren of The Weekly Standard has a good take from the conservative point-of-view, complete with a colorful headline. David A. Graham of The Atlantic wonders where the deal maker of deal makers was when the shutdown was resolved.

The big question is whether voters will remember the three days in February when the government shut down because Democrats hit an impasse on immigration with Trump and most of the GOP. Much of what happened was set in motion when Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in September. Since then, Democrats and some Republican senators have been trying to find a way to protect the 690,000 undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children that qualified for the program.

Trump proposed a plan Thursday that would create a path to citizenship for 1.8 million young, undocumented immigrants. Democrats immediately signaled opposition to the plan that calls for a border wall and a severe tightening of immigration. Schumer, to the dismay of House Democrats and the more liberal members of the Senate, offered some funding for the border wall during the cheeseburger meeting. He has since put the offer back in the bag.

Why is Trump so enamored with his wall that was a staple of his campaign speeches? Julie Hirschfeld Davis, who covers the White House for The New York Times, talked about what the wall means to Trump and his supporters on an episode of The Daily podcast this week. The wall is a catchall for Trump supporters and immigration hard-liners. It will be interesting to see if there are any weaknesses in that wall before the next possible shutdown in two weeks.