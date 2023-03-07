OLYMPIA — Finnish President Sauli Niinistö was welcomed by Gov. Jay Inslee at Washington state’s Capitol on Monday, the start of his five-day tour of the U.S.

The visit comes two years after Washington and Finland signed a memorandum of understanding to partner on transportation and technology. Inslee visited Finland in 2022 for a trade mission to Nordic countries to learn about energy, technology, sustainability and climate change in the region.

The president greeted state senators and representatives Monday in a joint session. He addressed Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett, who is Finnish American, as a representative of Finland.

Inslee and Niinistö focused their remarks on climate change efforts in Washington and Finland, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Niinistö said that while the U.S. and Ukraine may not be geographic neighbors, what happens in Ukraine still has an impact on Americans.

“We have to keep in mind, the household here [in the U.S.] is not that far away from the household in Ukraine,” Niinistö said.

Inslee said meaningful policies Washington state has taken to support Ukraine include welcoming more Ukrainian refugees than any other state over the last decade, sending supplies and continuing public support for the country.

The two also said Finland and Washington are both leading in efforts to reduce climate change, with Finland’s goal to be carbon-neutral by 2035. Inslee highlighted the recent flight of the first hydrogen-powered plane over Moses Lake.

Washington has economic ties to the Nordic region with Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish-based businesses having a presence in the state. Nokia, one of Finland’s largest companies, has an office in Bellevue.

Niinistö is scheduled to continue his U.S. tour this week with visits to California, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

Bradley Reynolds, University of Helsinki faculty member and resident at the University of Washington, said Niinistö is interested in developing strong economic ties to the United States since Finnish exports to Russia have dropped since Finland joined the European Union.

Niinistö announced a historic bid in May 2022 to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with Sweden. The Biden administration has called for their applications to be approved.

Finland was a long-standing neutral nation until joining the EU in 1995, said University of Washington Acting Assistant Professor Sarah Lohmann at the Henry Jackson School of International Studies.

Reynolds said the threat of joining NATO was a diplomatic tool for Finland, but it has become a necessity for security since Finland shares a border with Russia.

Reynolds said Finland has been preparing to join NATO since the 2014 Russian invasion of Crimea, and that this is the final step to “homecoming” for Finland to join the West.

“Finland and the United States share a strong and long-standing relationship,” Niinistö said. “Geographically, we might be far apart but our cultural and historical ties are very close.”