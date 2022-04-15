President Joe Biden will travel to Seattle next Friday in his first visit as president, according to the White House.

While details have yet to be announced, the visit will center on the administration’s efforts “to continue bringing down costs for American families and building a more resilient economy,” according to the White House.

The visit comes amid sagging national approval numbers for the president, and growing worries among Democrats that inflation will cost the party control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden has blamed the inflation spike on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden last visited Seattle in November 2019 while campaigning in the Democratic presidential primaries. He attended a fundraiser at the home of Amazon executive David Zapolsky.

Additional details were expected to be released about the visit in the coming days.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.