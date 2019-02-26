The legislation would expand not just who's covered by Medicare but also the services Medicare covers.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle is introducing a Medicare-for-all bill to overhaul America’s health-care system, creating a government-funded, single-payer health system to provide health care to every person in the United States.

The legislation, to be unveiled Wednesday, would expand not just who’s covered by Medicare but also the services Medicare covers. It would cover primary care but also prescription drugs, dental and eye care, long-term care, reproductive health care and mental-health and substance-abuse treatment.

Patients would not be charged premiums, copays or deductibles.

The bill does not say how the massive increase in government health-care spending would be funded.

A study of a similar proposal found it would increase government health spending by more than $32 trillion over 10 years but lower the amount of overall health-care spending by virtually eliminating individuals’ health-care expenditures.

Jayapal said she had broad funding sources in mind — higher taxes on the wealthy, premiums paid by employers, a higher corporate-tax rate, the repeal of the recent Republican tax cuts — but that those could come later.

“The question is not about how we pay for it,” Jayapal said. “The question is where is the will to ensure that every American has the health care they deserve.”

The bill would move everyone to a single-payer system within two years of passage.

In a conference call with reporters, Jayapal, the second-term Seattle Democrat and co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, ticked off earnings and salaries of insurance companies and their executives.

“The only people who cannot afford the cost of a Medicare-for-all program of universal health care are these companies and CEOs that stand to lose their massive profits,” Jayapal said. “Why is it that other major countries can guarantee universal health care for half the cost of Americans?”

Hospitals and other health-care facilities would receive quarterly lump-sum payments from the government, based on their historical service levels and other factors, to provide covered health-care services rather than being paid for each service they provide.

“Physicians will have to figure out how they keep a population healthy within those budgetary constraints,” Jayapal said.

Private health insurance that duplicates the services covered under the government-run program would be prohibited, but insurers and employers could continue to offer supplemental coverage. Medicare could negotiate with pharmaceutical companies — something it’s currently prohibited from doing — to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

With 107 co-sponsors, Jayapal’s bill has slightly less than half of House Democrats on board. In the Senate, a Medicare-for-all bill proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders counts three other Democratic presidential candidates among its co-sponsors.

But, unlike the Senate bill and a previous House bill, Jayapal’s bill is likely to get hearings, after Jayapal secured a pledge from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The bill still has little chance of passage in the House and no chance of passage in the Republican-controlled Senate. But advocates said it was important to lay out an agenda for Democrats before next year’s elections.

“In thinking about 2020, in thinking about both the Senate and the presidential race, this is a moment for us to put a marker down about the type of country we are trying to build,” said Jennifer Epps-Addison, president of the Center for Popular Democracy, a progressive advocacy group.