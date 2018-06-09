Washington state officials Saturday continued their condemnation of the Trump administration policy of separating children from their parents at the southwest border. Attorney General Bob Ferguson left open the possibility of suing the government.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and other elected officials gathered Saturday outside a federal prison in SeaTac to condemn the Trump administration’s practice of separating asylum-seekers from their children.

“Cruelty to children should not be part of American policy,” Inslee said. “America is better than this.”

Rep Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, said she was able to meet with all of the 168 women being held at the SeaTac prison this morning. Most said they had come to the U.S. seeking political asylum. Many said their children were taken from them with no chance to even say goodbye. Most have no idea where their children are. Some of the children are as young as 6.

“There were tears,” Jayapal said. “It was heartbreaking.”

Jayapal said she and her staff are working to identify all of the women, who come from 16 countries, and provide legal assistance.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson left open the possibility of suing the government over the policy, saying his office was continuing to gather information.

Ferguson has filed or joined several lawsuits that seek to undo Trump administration policies — most notably taking the lead in blocking the president’s executive order halting travel from seven majority Muslim nations.

Immigrant-rights activists were also on hand for a rally outside the prison, which has an agreement to hold up to 209 people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under a new, “zero tolerance” crackdown announced last month by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It’s that simple,” Sessions said at the time.

The United Nations has called on the U.S. to end the practice of separating children at the border with Mexico.

The crackdown, coupled with a surge in asylum-seekers crowding the U.S. border with Mexico, has overwhelmed ICE detection centers and led to the use of federal prisons.

The women being held at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac appear to be the first in the Seattle area caught up by the new policy, according to the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. The women face prosecution for unlawful entry to the U.S.

Under federal law and international treaties, people can obtain asylum if they have a legitimate fear of persecution in their home country. Trump administration officials and their allies say the system is rife with fraud and baseless claims, and want stricter standards applied.

The practice of separating children from parents is facing a legal challenge from the American Civil Liberties Union. The case got a boost last week from a federal judge in San Diego who ruled that the “wrenching separation of families” could violate a constitutional guarantee of due process for people legally seeking asylum.

The administration has argued that when parents are held for prosecution, their children become unaccompanied minors and must be taken into protective custody.

Inslee and Ferguson sent a letter late Thursday to U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes, as well as officials with the SeaTac detention center and ICE, saying they have “serious concerns” about the treatment of the asylum-seekers here and asking for information about their circumstances.

“The Trump administration’s new family separation policy is inflicting intentional, gratuitous, and permanent trauma on young children who have done nothing wrong and on parents who often have valid claims for refugee or asylum status,” the letter says.

In Saturday’s appearance, Inslee doubled down, “This callous indifference and inhumane treatment of children must stop,” he said. “Anyone with a drop of blood in their heart can understand the anxiety and fear and trauma caused by being dislocated from your parents.”

Also, King County Executive Dow Constantine said he is seeking to block charter planes carrying asylum-seekers bound for the detention center from using the county airport, Boeing Field. Constantine said he has spoken to King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg about what options the county has in the matter.

Satterberg, who has been elected to three terms as a Republican, confirmed last month that he is a Democrat, saying he was “clearly not” a Trump supporter.