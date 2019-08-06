Three candidates pulled to the head of a pack of 10 vying for two Port of Seattle Commission seats in the Aug. 6 primary.

Sam Cho, the CEO of an exporting company, and Grant Degginger, a former Bellevue mayor, are the top vote-getters so far for the Position 2 seat that Courtney Gregoire vacated after six years. Cho has 28% of the votes counted, while Degginger has 26%.

Fred Felleman, the Position 5 incumbent, has a sizable lead with 70% of the votes counted. His closest competitor, Garth Jacobson, is trailing by 48 percentage points.

The top two candidates for each position will advance to the general election in November once all votes are tallied.

Cho and Degginger were the leading fundraisers out of seven candidates vying for the Position 2 seat.

Felleman campaigned on a platform of reducing negative environmental impacts and increasing job opportunities at the Port. He was first elected in 2016 and sits on the energy and sustainability committee. He faced two challengers: Jacobson and Jordan Lemmon.

The newly elected commissioners in November will serve four-year terms and oversee the Seattle-Tacoma National Airport, which has been growing exponentially and bringing with it complaints of noise pollution, congested streets and crowded parking lots. The commissioners will also oversee the various marinas and, tangentially, much of the tourism and trade industries. China is the state’s largest export trading partner, but climbing tariffs could danger jobs at the ports.