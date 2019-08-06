Three candidates pulled to the head of a pack of 10 vying for two Port of Seattle Commission seats in the Aug. 6 primary.

Fred Felleman, the Position 5 incumbent, appears headed for victory with 70% of the votes in early returns. His closest competitor, Garth Jacobson, is trailing by 48 percentage points.

Sam Cho, the CEO of an exporting company, and Grant Degginger, a former Bellevue mayor, are the top vote-getters for the Position 2 seat that Courtney Gregoire vacated after six years. Cho has 28% of the votes counted so far, while Degginger has 26%.

Cho touted his experience in both the public and private sectors, having been an Obama administration official and having worked closely with the port.

“We want a port that works for the people,” Cho said. “I think the fact that I have all the relevant experience resonates with voters.”

Degginger, who worked to bring light rail to the Eastside, said, “We have some major challenges ahead of us and we’ve got a lot to do to get the airport to work effectively and meet the needs of this growing region.”

Felleman campaigned on a platform of reducing negative environmental impacts and increasing job opportunities at the Port. He was first elected in 2016 and sits on the energy and sustainability committee. He faced two challengers: Jacobson and Jordan Lemmon.

He said, “For me to obtain this level of command based on what I did, not what I promised, is a huge affirmation. It’s one thing to get elected, it’s another thing to get reelected.”

Cho and Degginger were the leading fundraisers out of seven candidates vying for the Position 2 seat. The top two candidates for each position will advance to the general election in November once all votes are tallied.

The newly elected officials will join three other commissioners. They will serve four-year terms and oversee the marinas and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which has been growing exponentially and bringing with it complaints of noise pollution, congested streets and crowded parking lots.