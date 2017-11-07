King County voters re-elected one Port of Seattle commissioner and gave a narrow lead to a second, while also adding a former Seattle politician to the board.

Three spots on the five-seat Port commission were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, with one spot vacant and two board members seeking re-election. With the first round of ballots counted Tuesday night – roughly half the total votes expected – here were the initial results:

Position 1: Commissioner John Creighton, the longest-tenured member of the board, was leading his race with 51.5 percent of the vote, vs. challenger Ryan Calkins, a former import-business owner.

Position 3: Commissioner Stephanie Bowman won re-election with 66.8 percent of the vote, ahead of progressive challenger Ahmed Abdi.

Position 4: Former Seattle City Councilmember Peter Steinbrueck, with 62.9 percent, was well ahead of Renton public-affairs official Preeti Shridhar.

The election could be seen as deciding whether voters would entrust the existing commission to carry on its work, or inject new blood into a group that oversees Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, cruise terminals and several other facilities.

The commission has overseen business growth at the Port, especially the airport. But it also endured the resignation of its former CEO under a cloud of ethical issues and a state audit that found the Port had given $4.7 million in pay raises that violated the state constitution. The new board is set to hire a replacement for the Port’s top job.

Other key issues facing the nonpartisan commission include: How to accommodate the continued explosive growth at the airport, development along the Seattle waterfront and in Sodo (including plans for a potential NBA arena) and whether to adjust property taxes the Port charges to property owners countywide.

Port customers like airlines and special-interest donors like Port employee unions had largely aligned with Creighton, Bowman and Steinbrueck, who held significant fundraising leads in their respective races.

The finalists in each race were narrowed from a field of 15 candidates that ran in the August primary. The winners will start four-year terms in January and attend monthly meetings, overseeing 2,000 employees and about $1.3 billion in annual spending. They’ll get about $45,000 a year plus benefits.