It could be weeks before the winner in the Position 1 race for Port of Seattle will be known.

Longtime Port of Seattle Commissioner John Creighton has seen his lead evaporate in his re-election bid, as former import-business owner Ryan Calkins took over a slight majority of votes counted as of Thursday.

With the third round of ballots counted, Calkins had 50.01 percent of the vote, up from 48.8 percent the day before and 48.2 percent on Election Night. Just 98 votes separate the two candidates, out of more than 343,000 counted from across King County so far.

About two-thirds of the expected votes have been counted; it could take weeks for the final results to come in.