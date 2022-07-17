As congressional hearings unearth new testimony about how former President Donald Trump stoked the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, most Washingtonians say Trump bears heavy responsibility for the violence that day, according to a new statewide poll.

But deep partisan divides persist, with many Republicans denying or minimizing the former president’s culpability and some even asserting left-wing activists are more to blame.

In the WA Poll of 825 adults, 40% said they have been somewhat following the televised public hearings by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, while 57% said they are following not very closely or not at all.

The WA Poll is sponsored by The Seattle Times, KING 5, the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, and Washington State University’s Murrow College of Communication. Conducted online July 6-10 by SurveyUSA, the WA Poll reached 825 adults, including 731 registered voters and 596 likely voters, using a population sample provided by Lucid Holdings. The respondents were weighted to U.S. Census proportions for gender, age, race, education and home ownership.

When asked to rank Trump’s responsibility for the Capitol attack on a 1-10 scale — with 10 meaning total responsibility and 1 meaning no responsibility at all — 56% assigned Trump a rating of 7 or higher. By contrast, 31% assigned Trump a rating of 4 or less.

Those ratings largely followed partisan lines, with Democrats and those describing themselves as “very liberal” giving Trump the largest share of blame. Republicans and conservatives were more likely to assign Trump little or no responsibility.

A substantial portion of Republicans in the poll even disagreed that Trump’s supporters at the Capitol, who stormed the building that day, were very responsible for the attack.

More assigned blame to “left-wing activists who wanted to make Donald Trump look bad.” That sentiment mirrors false claims by some conservative activists and members of Congress, including Reps. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, and Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who in the aftermath of Jan. 6 suggested that disguised Antifa activists had infiltrated the pro-Trump crowd.

National polling has shown increasing partisan division on the Jan. 6 attack over time.

A recent Monmouth University poll found a declining share of Republicans now characterizing the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as violent. In June 2021, 33% of Republicans said the attack was an “insurrection,” compared with 13% now. And while 62% called it a “riot” last year, now that’s down to 45%.

Mike Caulfield, a research scientist at the UW Center for an Informed Public, said the WA Poll results similarly suggest public agreement on the facts about major news events fade over time as people retreat back into ideological silos.

“Most of the time we exist in a fragmented news environment and occasionally something breaks through, and for a moment or a day we are all experiencing the same reality. That happened to some extent on Jan 6. Maybe Jan. 7,” he said. “Looking at these numbers, the thing that occurs to me is just how quickly outside of that pressing emergency that we slide back into our information environments and resume living in these different realities.”

An overwhelming majority of WA Poll respondents — of all political stripes — did agree that the country should learn more about the causes and perpetrators of the Capitol attack and hold those responsible “fully accountable, including criminal prosecution.”

However, 72% of Republicans agreed with the statement that “the government is exaggerating the events of Jan. 6 to justify political persecution of conservatives.” A majority of Democrats and independents disagreed.

In the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Trump riled up his supporters with false claims that he’d actually won the 2020 election, and agitated publicly and behind the scenes to try to derail the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden.

Thousands of Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol that day — some chanting to hang Vice President Mike Pence — overwhelming police and breaking into the building to try to halt the traditional election certification, resulting in a lockdown and delay of the vote.

The House Jan. 6 committee, led by Democrats and two Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, has provided some dramatic testimony in recent weeks from former Trump White House aides and advisors, revealing the ex-president’s intent to join the march to the Capitol.

It also has presented emotional testimony from Georgia election workers whose lives were upended by death threats after Trump and allies including Rudy Giuliani falsely claimed they had inserted fraudulent ballots into the count.

More detailed testimony also has emerged about Trump’s attempt to rely on strained legal arguments — rejected by even his White House lawyers — to seize state voting machines and pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject the final election certification.

The evidence has led Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans to pressure the Justice Department to criminally investigate and indict Trump. The House select committee will convene again July 21 at 8 p.m. EST.

But the revelations have been mostly waved off by Republican leaders and conservative media commentators like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who have argued the Jan. 6 panel is engaged in a one-sided witch hunt.

That sentiment is shared by some Republican congressional candidates in Washington, including Joe Kent, who is challenging Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach Trump due to his role in fueling the Capitol attack.

Kent has referred to those charged in the Jan. 6 attack as “political prisoners” and suggested the FBI was behind the riot, vowing to investigate if elected.

More than 800 people, including a dozen from Washington, have been charged in the Jan. 6 attack, on suspicion of crimes ranging from illegal entry to assault and seditious conspiracy. More than 300 have pleaded guilty.