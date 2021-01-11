By

The last full week of Donald Trump’s presidency begins with House Democrats demanding that Vice President Mike Pence begin the process of using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump from office.

If Pence declines, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, Democrats will move to impeach Trump for a second time, after a mob, incited and lauded by the president, violently stormed the Capitol last week, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

In Olympia, the state Legislature begins its 2021 session on Monday, which is also the only day legislators are scheduled to be at the Capitol in person. The Legislature is operating largely remotely for the first time, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Right-wing protesters plan to be at the Capitol on Monday to oppose those restrictions, among other things. Gov. Jay Inslee, citing last week’s insurrection in D.C. and local threats, has authorized up to 750 members of the National Guard to deploy to the Capitol for added security.

The Seattle Times will update this page throughout the day with the latest news from D.C., Olympia and across the U.S.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

• U.S. House Democrats today plan to introduce impeachment articles and also push VP Mike Pence to force President Donald Trump out by invoking the 25th Amendment. Here's the updating story and a timeline of what to expect. Trump, meanwhile, is going on offense.

• Bye-bye, Parler. The far right-friendly social media platform was shuttered today, leaving Trump looking for his next online megaphone. Here's how Parler became a test of free speech.

• Lawmakers who hunkered down in a room together during the attack may have been hit by an unseen assailant. The coronavirus invaded the room, Congress' physician warned.​​​​​​

• Why Capitol police were so quickly overrun: Pieces of the puzzle are emerging. The chief's request for backup was denied six times, he says. Then a lieutenant's order left officers with little ability to resist the mob.

• A Seattle man has been charged with assaulting a federal officer at the Capitol siege. And two invaders have been arrested for allegedly bringing zip ties into the Capitol.

• Did Trump finally go too far for his Washington state supporters? The answer, it seems, is no.

• Biden is busy, meanwhile, picking his CIA director and getting his second vaccine shot today.

Inslee calls in National Guard to secure Capitol in Olympia

Members of the Washington National Guard and the Washington State Patrol stand guard at the perimeter fence erected around the state Capitol in Olympia on Sunday, the day before the start of the legislative session. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
The state Legislature is convening amid security worries, with more protests expected today after a peaceful day of demonstrations yesterday. Gov. Jay Inslee has called up the National Guard to help prevent intrusions of the Capitol building, above, and allow lawmakers to tackle a to-do list that's packed with everything from speeding up vaccinations to COVID-19 relief and the state budget.

