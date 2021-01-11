The last full week of Donald Trump’s presidency begins with House Democrats demanding that Vice President Mike Pence begin the process of using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump from office.

If Pence declines, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, Democrats will move to impeach Trump for a second time, after a mob, incited and lauded by the president, violently stormed the Capitol last week, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

In Olympia, the state Legislature begins its 2021 session on Monday, which is also the only day legislators are scheduled to be at the Capitol in person. The Legislature is operating largely remotely for the first time, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Right-wing protesters plan to be at the Capitol on Monday to oppose those restrictions, among other things. Gov. Jay Inslee, citing last week’s insurrection in D.C. and local threats, has authorized up to 750 members of the National Guard to deploy to the Capitol for added security.

The Seattle Times will update this page throughout the day with the latest news from D.C., Olympia and across the U.S.