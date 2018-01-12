What is the ‘period of maximum constraint’ for Seattle-area traffic? Transportation reporter Mike Lindblom joins The Overcast politics podcast this week to explain.

Anyone driving, biking, riding or walking through Seattle over the next few years will be living through what transportation planners have dubbed “the period of maximum constraint.”

It’s a time when area traffic will get even worse, as streets are pinched by a collision of major construction projects, like the downtown Convention Center expansion, demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct, road rebuilds and lane closures — all happening as the city deals with a major building boom.

New Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has warned of the looming congestion and declared it won’t be her fault.

So who is responsible for managing the inevitable jam up, and will it all be worthwhile once the projects are complete?

On Episode 65 of The Overcast, ace transportation reporter Mike Lindblom joins hosts Jim Brunner and Daniel Beekman to lay out how the big projects will snarl commuters and explain whether public officials have a coordinated master plan – or are just trying to manage through the mess. The podcast was recorded at the Seattle studios of public radio KNKX 88.5 FM, as part of an ongoing partnership.

Lindblom and a team at The Seattle Times published a comprehensive look at the “maximum constraint” period, including maps that zoom in and explain the projects.

