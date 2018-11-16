Who won and lost in Amazon's HQ2 move? Seattle Times Amazon beat writer Matt Day helps break it down.

After a year of suspense and genuflecting by cities across the U.S., Amazon finally unveiled its HQ2 picks – to some heavy skepticism as the company divided its expansion sweepstakes between New York City and Crystal City, Virginia.

What does the power play mean for the future of the global retail behemoth in Seattle, and for its new HQ rivals?

On Episode 95 of The Overcast, Seattle Times Amazon beat writer Matt Day — now destined for Bloomberg News — joins politics reporters Jim Brunner and Dan Beekman to try to make some sense of it all.

The episode was recorded at the Seattle studios of public radio 88.5 FM KNKX — and we’ll deliver it free of shipping costs and straight to your ears.

Among the questions delved into:

What kind of tax breaks and enticements did Amazon take?

How are New York and the D.C. area reacting to their new corporate overlords?

Will the move have any impact on Seattle job creation, or housing prices?

Is there any national momentum toward stopping the tax-break bidding war like this generated?

And, Alexa, will Jeff Bezos maintain his home in Medina?

