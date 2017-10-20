“

It’s been a dizzying year in Seattle politics, with the city is set to decide on its fourth mayor in just a few months.

Voters will decide on Nov. 7 who gets to lead the city for the next four years: former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan or waterfront activist Cary Moon. Big money has started flowing in the race, and ballots are hitting mailboxes throughout the city.

On Episode 57 of The Overcast, the Seattle Times weekly politics podcast, KNKX reporter Simone Alicea joins Seattle Times reporters Jim Brunner and Daniel Beekman to break down the differences between the two general-election contenders.

This week’s episode was recorded at the Seattle studios of 88.5 FM KNKX, as part of an ongoing partnership. Alicea, Beekman and Brunner look at recent reporting on the experience of the mayoral candidates, and discuss some of the central arguments in the contest.

What do voters care about? Issues, experience or a gut feeling about which candidate is on their side? Theories abound!

