State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich says the GOP can win in Washington state on a message that rails against far-left Seattle policies - and doesn't dwell so much on President Trump's tweets.

How do Washington Republicans compete in the 2018 midterms in a state where President Donald Trump’s popularity ratings are not so bigly?

The recipe, according to state GOP chairman Caleb Heimlich: two cups of localized state legislative races, a couple ounces of Seattle “head tax” trashing, and a heaping helping of Dino Rossi — oh and please hold the Trump tweets.

On Episode 81 of The Overcast, the Seattle Times politics podcast, political reporters Jim Brunner and Daniel Beekman sat down with Heimlich to discuss the midterms and the GOP strategies in a state where Democrats dominate the state Capitol, and are gunning for at least two Republican-held congressional seats.

Heimlich, a Puyallup resident and the youngest state Republican Party chair in the U.S., was elected to the position earlier this year to succeed Susan Hutchison, the former TV news anchor who announced a surprise bid for the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Democratic incumbent Maria Cantwell.

We start with talk of Hutchison’s chances, her potential down-ballot impact, and whether her campaign was as last minute as it seemed.

Other subjects include:

Is Seattle-bashing an effective strategy for the GOP? Heimlich notes polices such as the head tax have drawn criticism even from suburban Democrats. “I think you can separate Seattle as a the city from Seattle that represents bad liberal ideas,” he argues.

Can Dino Rossi finally win a big election in Washington’s 8th Congressional District? And why aren’t Republicans putting up major challengers to Democratic congressional incumbents?

Does the GOP really have a shot at reclaiming one or both chambers of the state Legislature?

What about King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg’s public announcement that he’s now a Democrat?

What does Heimlich think of President Trump’s stream of self-centered tweets, like this one:

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

