The Seattle City Council is readying a vote on a controversial plan to tax some larger businesses to raise $75 million a year for emergency services and housing aimed at the city’s homelessness crisis.

On Episode 78 of The Overcast, the Seattle Times’ weekly politics podcast, Seattle City Councilmember M. Lorena González joins hosts Jim Brunner and Dan Beekman to defend the so-called “head tax,” which would place a 26-cent per employee-hour tax on companies that gross at least $20 million a year in Seattle.

González has cosponsored the proposed tax ordinance, which would affect more than 500 businesses in the city, including Amazon. (In 2021, the head tax would transition to a simpler .7 percent payroll tax.)

In a city with massive wealth and skyrocketing housing prices, the tax is a tool the city can quickly tap to pay for “deeply affordable housing for those who are chronically homeless,” Gonzalez says.

Business groups, including the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, oppose the plan, calling it a misguided “tax on jobs.” They say businesses already pay plenty in taxes and that the city leaders have not proven they can spend wisely. Some critics note the city imposed a soda-pop tax to reduce sugar consumption, so wouldn’t a tax on employee hours reduce those hours?

González rejects the soda tax analogy as faulty and says she’s confident the new business tax won’t have big job impacts.

“I think its fair no regulation is impact free,” she says, but “we have not yet seen any literature or evidence or data that shows us that there is a correlation between taxation and job growth.”

The head tax isn’t the only potential new tax plan focused on homelessness. A group of King County leaders called One Table is working on a potential measure that could be on the February special election ballot, González says.

She also responds to other questions lobbed by Brunner and Beekman, including: How exactly will the city spend the money? And will the cash influx get people into permanent housing and end the proliferation of tent encampments across the city? (Spoiler: there are no guarantees.)

The episode was recorded at the Seattle studios of public radio 88.5 FM KNKX with the aid of reporter Simone Alicea.

