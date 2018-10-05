On Episode 92 of The Overcast, Dana Bieber, spokeswoman for No on I-1631, argues the proposed carbon fee will raise gas and electric prices for Washingtonians, without enough accountability on how the $1 billion a year raised by the fees will be spent.

Is the opposition to Washington’s Initiative I-1631 merely about shielding the profits of oil companies? A follow-the-money analysis might suggest so, given that the oil industry has contributed the bulk of the $21 million raised by opponents.

But on Episode 92 of The Overcast, The Seattle Times’ politics podcast, No on I-1631 spokeswoman Dana Bieber argues that the opposition to the initiative is broader than just fossil-fuel interests, and that the measure is fatally flawed — even for people who believe in the urgency of combating global warming.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that energy companies are fighting I-1631, Bieber says, given the exemptions in the initiative that mean some other large polluters don’t have to pay the fee, which starts at $15 per metric ton of emissions and rises from there. The Seattle Times broke down who pays and who is exempt in an article last month.

Bieber calls the initiative “a permanent tax that escalates each and every year and has no cap on it.” There are estimates it would raise the cost of gasoline 14 cents a gallon in the first year.

Other topics Bieber is quizzed on this week:

Is opposition to this measure a rejection of climate science?

Have the oil companies opposing I-1631 supported any other serious efforts to cut carbon emissions in Washington state?

What are the specific objections Bieber and other critics have about the oversight board that will direct spending?

If I-1631 is defeated, will its opponents come to the Legislature with an alternative proposal that would help the state meet its carbon-reduction targets?

This episode was recorded at the Seattle studios of public radio 88.5 FM KNKX.

To hear a counterpoint, the campaign manager for the ‘Yes’ campaign spoke with us on the podcast last week.

