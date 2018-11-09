On Episode 94 of The Overcast, the Seattle Times politics podcast, we break down Kim Schrier's win over Dino Rossi, and other mysteries of the 2018 midterms.

For the first time, a Democrat will represent Washington’s 8th Congressional District, as pediatrician Kim Schrier handed Republican Dino Rossi his fourth straight loss.

But Democratic hopes of flipping two other Republican-held U.S. House seats here evaporated quickly after Election Day, as Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Jaime Herrera Beutler defeated their Democratic challengers.

Meanwhile, Republicans are on the verge of possible extinction in legislative seats around King County, and Big Oil and Big Soda spent huge and won big in initiative votes. And Gov. Jay Inslee had a mixed day of national and state results; what does it mean for his 2020 aspirations?

On Episode 94 of The Overcast, Seattle Times reporters Dan Beekman and Jim Brunner, running on coffee and some small amount of sleep, break down the mysteries of the 2018 midterm election – and give a preview of 2019’s looming Seattle City Council showdowns.

