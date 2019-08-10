Seattle voters waved goodbye to 41 City Council primary-election candidates Tuesday, sending 14 ahead to a November general election that could be characterized by tough battles in all seven districts.

On Episode 112 of The Overcast, Seattle Times City Hall reporter Daniel Beekman is joined by KNKX 88.5 reporter Simone Alicea to discuss which candidates are advancing past the top-two primary, how they won votes, what may happen next and why it all matters.

They preview a compelling race shaping up in District 4, explain why the District 1 contest could heat up, ponder the power of newspaper endorsements, delve into strategies employed by independent-spending interest groups, and more.

Bend an ear to learn more about the primary results and the head-to-head matchups that will determine the path of Seattle politics for years to come.

