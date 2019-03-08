Looking behind the scenes on covering Gov. Jay Inslee's first 2020 campaign trip to Iowa.

Gov. Jay Inslee made his first campaign trek of his 2020 presidential candidacy, zipping around Iowa on Tuesday, with stops in Cedar Rapids, Ames and Des Moines.

How did his relentless emphasis on climate change play in the Hawkeye State?

On Episode 103 of The Overcast, reporter Dan Beekman discusses governor’s Midwest jaunt with podcast co-host Jim Brunner, the only local journalist to cover the governor’s trip to the state that will hold the first nominating contest of 2020.

The reporters assess Inslee’s campaign launch, which drew a decent amount of national media coverage, a needed boost for a candidate who begins the race polling at zero or 1 percent.

Brunner provides some behind-the-scenes color, and examines the governor’s message to college students at Iowa State University, which emphasized the existential threat climate change poses, and the positives of ending fossil fuel reliance, while downplaying talk of costs or sacrifices.

Also discussed:

How much attention did Inslee grab while in Iowa, where 2020 Democratic hopefuls are regularly competing for attention?

Why Inslee says he won’t distance himself from a super PAC that sent cameras to record the governor’s Iowa appearances.

How the governor’s 2020 campaign has been a long time in the making.

What about the increasing security costs to Washington taxpayers?

