With a federal PAC in place, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is exploring 2020 options. Can he compete in a field that includes Bernie Sanders, Beto O'Rourke and Kamala Harris?

He’s running? Really? Wait, seriously?

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has made news in recent weeks by stepping toward a potential presidential run in 2020. His odds would be long, and he’d be the first major presidential contender from the Evergreen State since Sen. Henry “Scoop” Jackson ran in 1976.

But Inslee is definitely exploring the possibilities, forming a new political-action committee after ending his stint as chair of the Democratic Governors Association. He said in an interview this week he’ll make a decision before the Legislature ends its regular session in April.

In Episode 96 of The Overcast, politics reporter Jim Brunner discusses Inslee’s prospects with KNKX reporter (and weekly Overcast collaborator) Simone Alicea.

Points of discussion include:

How does Inslee intend to make the existential threat of climate change a major 2020 issue given the defeat of a carbon fee he backed?

Could he sell the historically large Boeing tax breaks he championed to a liberal Democratic primary electorate?

Does he have the reputation or infrastructure in place?

What does this mean for the 2020 governor’s race?

