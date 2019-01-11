On Episode 98 of the podcast, The Seattle Times transportation and politics crew breaks down the history and politics that led to the impending teardown of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

The plans to demolish the Alaskan Way Viaduct were set in motion long before Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan took office.

But after more than a decade of arguing, voting, more arguing, cost overruns and more arguing, the long anticipated Viadoom, or Seattle Squeeze, arrives late Friday, with the elevated 1953 highway closing for good as it’s set to be demolished and replaced by a tunnel.

On Episode 98 of The Overcast, Seattle Times Traffic Lab reporter David Gutman joins podcast hosts Jim Brunner and Daniel Beekman to break down the politics and repercussions of the historic change for the city.

The trio bat around the big questions, including: How bad will the next three weeks be, with no viaduct and no tunnel access? What have city leaders done to ease the anticipated traffic meltdown? Can Durkan’s administration pass a major stress test? And how did we get to this point, anyway?

The episode was recorded at the Seattle studios of public radio 88.5 FM KNKX.

