In the latest Seattle Times politics podcast, a look at the backstory and repercussions of Seattle's new "head tax" on larger businesses.

It’s been a tense couple weeks at Seattle City Hall as the City Council and Mayor Jenny Durkan approved a $275-per-employee, per-year “head tax” on larger businesses.

We’ve seen ironworkers shouting down Councilmember Kshama Sawant. Amazon threatened to scale back its role as the city’s largest employer. And advocates cheered an effort to boost housing and services to help people who have become homeless.

On Episode 80 of The Overcast, Seattle Times City Hall reporter Daniel Beekman and political reporter Jim Brunner break down the the politics and policy behind the head tax – and what political repercussions may follow – starting with a possible referendum campaign to strike down the law. The episode was recorded at the Seattle studios of public radio 88.5 FM KNKX.

Also discussed:

Why did the City Council nix a head tax last fall only to revive an even larger proposal this year? Does the city have a detailed plan for how to spend the money? What are the implications for the 2019 City Council elections? How the story of one homeless couple staying at an Amazon-aided downtown shelter weaves together many threads of this debate.



