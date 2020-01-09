OLYMPIA — Rarely, if ever, does The Associated Press preview of the Washington Legislature’s coming session morph into the theatrical made-for-video brawl common nowadays on the campaign trail and in the other Washington.

Like past years, Thursday morning’s question-and-answer session between state lawmakers, Gov. Jay Inslee and news reporters drew lots of discussion on policy.

Taxes. Spending. How to fix homelessness. How to comport to voters’ passage of Initiative 976, the car-tab-reduction measure passed in November, which is now in the hands of the courts.

In other words, a dry and dense Thursday morning — at least until Tim Eyman stood up and turned the discussion into a shouting match.

Eyman, the anti-tax activist, sponsor of I-976 and recently declared candidate for governor, interrupted Inslee’s session with reporters to ask about the initiative.

Eyman — who last year reached a settlement on charges he stole a $70 rolling chair from an Office Depot in Lacey — confronted Inslee.

Anti-tax activist &governir candidate Tim Eyman interrupted @govinslee Q&A with the press at AP preview to ask about car-tabs. At the end, Inslee says something like “don’t take the chair when you leave.” #waleg pic.twitter.com/oGfTOAkx9F — Joseph O'Sullivan (@OlympiaJoe) January 9, 2020

He asked the governor whether the state is holding all the tax dollars above the new $30 tabs in an escrow account while the courts consider the lawsuits brought by local and county governments trying to block the initiative from taking effect.

Inslee refused to answer, citing the press event. Eyman pursued. They talked over each other.

“You’re welcome to have a chair,” the governor said at one point, urging Eyman to sit back down.

“Is it a portion of the money, or is it all the money that’s above $30,” Eyman continued, adding later: “I’m asking a very simple question.”

Finally, the potential gubernatorial challenger — who said he would run as an independent but is now considering a run as a Republican — stopped his insurgency and left the front row.

Inslee apparently could not resist, telling Eyman: “Please leave the chair when you leave.”