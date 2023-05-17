The owner of Seattle’s popular Piroshky Piroshky bakery is running for City Council.

Olga Sagan announced her campaign for District 7 — which includes downtown Seattle, Belltown, Queen Anne, Lake Union, Magnolia, Interbay, Uptown and the waterfront — on Tuesday. She seeks to replace Andrew Lewis, who has occupied the council seat since 2019.

Flanked by more supporters, I’m honored to officially launch my campaign for Seattle City Council in front of my bakery. For real solutions. For leadership who listens. For a change. pic.twitter.com/vWKLcSWSBQ — Olga Sagan for Seattle City Council (@OlgaSaganWA) May 16, 2023

Small business, public safety and revitalizing downtown Seattle are at the core of Sagan’s campaign for change.

Sagan wants to work with community partners to address homelessness, support small businesses, lower the cost of doing business in Seattle and ensure people are able to enjoy the city’s parks, sidewalks and public spaces, she said — “that’s not happening right now, and it’s why Seattle deserves a fresh perspective and a change in leadership.”

A string of crimes outside Sagan’s downtown bakery at Third Avenue and Pike Street led to a temporary closure in February 2022, propelling her into community leadership.

At the time of the closure, Sagan emphasized the criminal activity in the area alone drove her decision to close. The sales at the downtown site of Piroshky Piroshky were down about 85%, compared the restaurant’s Pike Place Market site, which remained open and had already rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

The downtown site of Piroshky Piroshky reopened 10 months later in December.

Lewis, the incumbent council member, is campaigning with a focus on investing in housing with supportive services for addiction and behavioral health conditions, implementing a new public safety strategy that diversifies first responders and advancing sustainable climate change policies.

“We’ve been getting a lot of work done with downtown stakeholders to really advance downtown recovery and shared public safety priorities that myself and the coalition I’m leading want to see completed,” Lewis said Wednesday.

Lewis cited his partnership with the Downtown Seattle Association, which led to the clearing of homeless encampments in downtown Seattle “that were dramatically increasing the amount of crime in the city core,” he said.

Lewis also highlighted the start of the Third Avenue Project, which is a combination effort of the Downtown Seattle Association, Seattle Police Department and nonprofit organization We Deliver Care.

The Third Avenue Project places a stronger emphasis on public safety to address the drug use, sale of stolen goods, severe mental illness and fights that characterize Third Avenue — “that work is ongoing, really, really critical and important and will make a significant difference,” Lewis said.

In Sagan’s email announcement of her campaign for City Council, she asserts Lewis has “out of touch policies and ineffectiveness.”

In response, Lewis said Wednesday he is proud of the work he sponsored during the pandemic “which made sure small businesses could stay in place and not be in a position to have their life savings or their houses taken away,” as well as proud “to have worked on initiatives to get encampments off of the street downtown.”

“My opponents critique is just not based in the reality of the coalition and leadership we’ve been building,” Lewis said.

Orrin Evans, a strategist for the Sagan campaign, said Sagan and her real-world business experience will “bring back the charm and comfort of District 7’s neighborhoods.”

Sagan immigrated to America in 1999 before becoming a manager at Piroshky Piroshky, eventually becoming its owner. Sagan employs more than 70 people across four Seattle sites of the bakery. In 2020, Sagan was named Washington’s “Business Owner of the Year” by the Small Business Administration.