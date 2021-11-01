The Pierce County Council is considering creation of a new ombudsman office or other law-enforcement oversight in response to a critical report about Sheriff Ed Troyer’s conduct during a January confrontation with a newspaper carrier.

At a Monday council study session, council members reacted to the report last week by former U.S. Attorney Brian Moran, which concluded Troyer violated policies on bias-free policing and off-duty conduct when he called in a massive police response on the newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer.

Troyer, who is white, repeatedly claimed Altheimer, who is Black, had threatened to kill him in his 2 a.m. call to emergency dispatchers on Jan. 27, only to walk back the claims when questioned by Tacoma police. That led the state Attorney General’s Office last month to file misdemeanor criminal charges against Troyer for false reporting.

Troyer has denied wrongdoing and described the charges as a “blatant and politically motivated anti-cop hit job.” He has rejected calls for his resignation from the Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance and other groups.

The Moran report, which was separate from the Attorney General’s criminal probe, had been commissioned by the council earlier this year. But it was not immediately clear what action the council may take in response.

As an independently elected official, Troyer can’t be fired by the council. But council members at Monday’s meeting suggested they could use their budget authority to try to put in place an independent ombudsman’s office, which could review citizen complaints.

“I think we’ve all been kind of thinking about what law-enforcement oversight might look like in Pierce County,” Council Chair Derek Young said.

Councilmember Ryan Mello, who has called for Troyer’s resignation, said the council should go further and take a no-confidence vote in the sheriff. “I would also ask us to use our legislative powers to come to a determination that we’ve lost trust and confidence in Sheriff Troyer,” Mello said.

But Councilmember Amy Kruver was skeptical of such a move. “I just feel we are doing this without a trial, and we are convicting in a court of the media,” she said, adding she was “not comfortable” with the Moran report.

Troyer could be pushed out of office by a voter-recall effort and possibly be removed if he is convicted of the false-reporting charges, deputy prosecuting attorney Ian Northrip advised council members Monday.

A provision in state law says any public official convicted of a felony, or of “malfeasance in office,” must forfeit the position and is barred from ever holding office again. While Troyer does not face felony charges, Northrip on Monday cited past state Supreme Court decisions that indicate a false-reporting conviction might be deemed “malfeasance.”

Last week, Troyer was placed on the Pierce County Prosecutor’s “Brady list” of law-enforcement officers with credibility problems. That means if Troyer were to be called as a witness in a criminal trial, prosecutors would be required to share details of his conduct with defense lawyers, who could call his testimony into question.

Altheimer has filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit against Troyer and Pierce County.