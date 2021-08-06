Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes dropped further behind in his bid for a fourth term, as new primary election results released Friday show his chances of making the November general election dimming.

Holmes remains in third place with 31% of the vote. He trails challengers Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, who has 35%, and Ann Davison, who has 33%.

And while thousands of ballots remain uncounted, the trendlines offered no reason to believe the results will swing Holmes’ way.

Holmes was in second place, leading Thomas-Kennedy by about 550 votes on election night, but Thomas-Kennedy has gained every day since, taking the lead for the first time on Friday, as later-arriving ballots continue to be processed, counted and released. Davison led on election night and now leads Holmes, for second place, by 3,141 votes.

Just over 41,000 Seattle votes were included in Friday’s release. There are around 30,000 to 35,000 votes in Seattle that still need to be counted, according to King County Elections.

The results foreshadow a November matchup that could offer Seattle voters a clear choice between a law-and-order candidate and an abolitionist who wants to halt most prosecutions.

Davison says Holmes has been prosecuting too few misdemeanors (the city attorney does not handle felony offenses), while Thomas-Kennedy says he has been prosecuting far too many.

Davison, an attorney and arbitrator, has spotlighted rising crime and homeless encampments. While supporting services and intervention for people struggling with addiction, she says the city should no longer ignore harmful criminal conduct and disorder.

This is Davison’s third consecutive run for elected office. She ran for Seattle City Council in 2019 and as a Republican for lieutenant governor in 2020, switching parties after declaring the Democratic Party had grown intolerant of dissenting views.

While the city attorney position is nonpartisan, Davison’s GOP affiliation is sure to be an issue for critics. Seattle has been hostile ground for Republicans for decades; only 8% of city voters backed President Donald Trump in 2020.

Thomas-Kennedy, a first-time candidate, is a former public defender running as an abolitionist, saying she’d seek to halt most misdemeanor prosecutions. Explaining her views on her website, she said police and prisons don’t promote public safety, but do accomplish “what they were actually designed to do: control and disappear the poor, the disabled and BIPOC.”

Even in a solidly progressive city, Thomas-Kennedy is likely to have controversial past statements resurfaced during the general election campaign. Last summer, amid nationwide protests over police killings of Black people, she wrote on Twitter that “Property destruction is a moral imperative.” Holmes condemned that statement as “outrageous and inappropriate.”

The turnabout for Holmes came after years of criticism over his office’s record on prosecuting misdemeanor crimes.

A former bankruptcy lawyer, Holmes was elected city attorney in 2009, beating incumbent Tom Carr. He was reelected with no opposition in 2013 and easily defeated challenger Scott Lindsay in 2017.

Prior to Election Day, he had signaled his political future was in jeopardy but said he was at peace with whatever voters decided. “That’s the way it is. I have to deal with it. I am a big boy,” he said at the time.

Left-leaning candidates also picked up big ground in Friday’s count in other citywide races, those for mayor and for City Council Position 9.

In the mayoral race, former City Council President Bruce Harrell will face current City Council President M. Lorena González in the general election. Harrell had led González by nearly 10 points on election night, but with Friday’s release, González has closed the gap to less than 4 points. Harrell has 35% of the vote to 31% for González.

In the City Council race, business owner Sara Nelson continued to lead, but she’s seen her advantage over activist and lawyer Nikkita Oliver drop from about 7 points on election night to less than 1 point after Friday’s count. Nelson has 40% of the vote, to 39% for Oliver.